Ashanti Responds to Possible Nelly Reunion

By Devin
  12.14.2022

Does Ashanti want that old thing back?

The singer is speaking out following her onstage reunion with Nelly at a concert in Arizona last month. In the viral video, the exes were seen grinding against one another while performing their 2008 collaboration “Body On Me.”

During her appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday, Ashanti was asked about the steamy performance and where she and the “Hot in Herre” rapper stand now.

“We’re in a better place ’cause before it was like…” she said while making a punching motion. “But you know, we’re cool now. We had some conversations, you know, so it was cool.”

She even appeared to leave the door open to a reconciliation. When asked if they are getting back together, Ashanti laughed and fumbled for words. “I mean, I don’t…” she said before trailing off.

Ashanti has seen all the comments on social media asking for her and Nelly to get back together. “I saw a lot of comments,” she said. “My reaction was wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that.”

Ashanti and Nelly started dating after meeting at a Grammy press conference in 2003 and broke up a decade later. They ran into each other at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz concert in September 2021.

“Listen, there’s nothing happening,” Ashanti told Joe when asked about a possible reconciliation with her ex. “Now look, this is the crazy part. I had no idea he was gonna be there and I haven’t seen him or spoken to him since we broke up. Six years or something? So, I didn’t know what to expect.”

For now, Ashanti is enjoying the single life. She was recently seen showing off her bikini body while on vacation in the United Arab Emirates.

