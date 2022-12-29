Drake performs onstage during

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake Denies Woman's Claim of Romantic Encounter

By Devin
  /  12.29.2022

Drake is shutting down a woman’s claim about a sexual encounter.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the “Rich Flex” rapper responded to a viral TikTok video in which a woman alleged they had intimate relations.

“Never met. Never spoke. Never flew,” Drake wrote on Wednesday. “I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given sh*t is sad out here.”

In her original video, the fan claimed that Drake direct messaged her and asked for her number after she posted a video of herself clad in lingerie. She sent her number and he booked her a private flight to come see him. Before she entered his house, she alleges that he made her sign an NDA.

She goes on to say that he “kept rubbing on my stomach” and asking her if she wanted children. They watched a movie and drank tequila before having unprotected sex. “He did not use protection, which was a little weird,” she claims.

But “everything went left” when she pulled out her phone and started recording Drake. “As soon as he seen me recording him, he slapped my phone out my hand,” she said, describing the slap as “aggressive.” He then allegedly kicked her out of his house.

“Moral of the story, don’t pull your phone out,” she said.

The video has since been deleted after Drake called her out. However, the woman insists she has “receipts” to back up her claims.

When he’s not addressing rumors, Drake has been spending the holidays with his family. He and his son Adonis were spotted courtside at the Raptors game in Toronto earlier this week.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Drake Reveals His New Year's Resolutions

By Devin
  /  12.20.2022

Drake Reacts to 'Rich Flex' Memes

By Devin
  /  12.19.2022
View More
News
Drake

TRENDING
News

Adele Sends Love to Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Verdict

“Do whatever you want now, baby!” she said during her Las Vegas show.
By Devin
12.25.2022
News

Kim Kardashian Says Co-Parenting with Kanye West Is 'Really Fu**ing Hard'

The Skims founder broke down during the emotional interview.
By Devin
12.27.2022
News

Bob Marley's Grandson Jo Mersa Marley Dead at 31

The reggae star reportedly died from asthma-related conditions.
By Devin
12.28.2022
News

Diddy Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter Love

The baby girl made her debut in a Combs family Christmas photo.
By Devin
12.26.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories