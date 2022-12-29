News Prince Williams/Wireimage Drake Denies Woman's Claim of Romantic Encounter / 12.29.2022

Drake is shutting down a woman’s claim about a sexual encounter.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the “Rich Flex” rapper responded to a viral TikTok video in which a woman alleged they had intimate relations.

“Never met. Never spoke. Never flew,” Drake wrote on Wednesday. “I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given sh*t is sad out here.”

Drake denies accusations that he flew a woman out and then kicked her out‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/nvYOicHY6r — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 29, 2022

In her original video, the fan claimed that Drake direct messaged her and asked for her number after she posted a video of herself clad in lingerie. She sent her number and he booked her a private flight to come see him. Before she entered his house, she alleges that he made her sign an NDA.

She goes on to say that he “kept rubbing on my stomach” and asking her if she wanted children. They watched a movie and drank tequila before having unprotected sex. “He did not use protection, which was a little weird,” she claims.

This woman claims #Drake allegedly flew her to Toronto and had sexual relations with her without using protection. Her main takeaway is to not pull out your phone when meeting celebrities instead of practicing safe sex. Our civilization is doomed. Source: @imb pic.twitter.com/aCFM5zo8eG — Chi Chilebrity (@chiChilebrity) December 28, 2022

But “everything went left” when she pulled out her phone and started recording Drake. “As soon as he seen me recording him, he slapped my phone out my hand,” she said, describing the slap as “aggressive.” He then allegedly kicked her out of his house.

“Moral of the story, don’t pull your phone out,” she said.

The video has since been deleted after Drake called her out. However, the woman insists she has “receipts” to back up her claims.

When he’s not addressing rumors, Drake has been spending the holidays with his family. He and his son Adonis were spotted courtside at the Raptors game in Toronto earlier this week.