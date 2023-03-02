News Chris Brown Throws Fan's Phone During Lap Dance / 03.02.2023

Chris Brown will take you down if you bring out your phone at his show.

The R&B superstar was performing during his “Under the Influence” tour in Berlin on Wednesday when he invited a lucky female fan on stage for a lap dance. While Chris and his dancers serenaded her with the sexy routine to his 2007 hit “Take You Down,” she insisted on filming it all on her phone instead of living in the moment.

But she learned the hard way when Chris grabbed the device out of her hands before hurling it into the crowd.

it is impossible to defend chris brown he just keeps doing stuff😭 pic.twitter.com/rQ9tW865X8 — Killa (@killakawhiii) March 2, 2023

On Instagram, Chris reposted a video of the viral moment, writing “F**k dat phone” alongside the laughing emoji.

But not to worry, the fan’s phone was returned to her at the end of the night. “Shawty got her phone back too,” he said, while photos confirm that she was reunited with her device.

The girl who had her phone thrown into the audience by Chris Brown during Take Me Down because she wouldn’t put it away, got her phone back at the end of the night. We stan a happy ending. pic.twitter.com/BhkJUHL8TF — Steven (@bloggerstevenb) March 2, 2023

Chris recently teamed up with Chlöe Bailey on their new collaboration “How Does It Feel,” but the song didn’t come without controversy. Former 3LW member Kiely Williams criticized Chris by bringing up his history with Rihanna, prompting him to clap back.

Fans can catch Breezy giving out lap dances on his European “Under the Influence” tour, which wraps at the end of March.