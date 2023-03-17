New Music Stream T-Pain's Covers Album 'On Top of the Covers' / 03.17.2023

T-Pain is pulling back the covers.

The Grammy-winning singer lets his natural voice shine while reimagining some of his favorite songs on his long-awaited covers album On Top of the Covers.

He showcases his non-AutoTuned vocals on the 8-track set, which includes an eclectic mix of hits including Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” and Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.” Teddy P. also puts his smooth spin on Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” and Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” featuring his Nappy Boy artist NandoSTL.

“Each one of these songs means something to me and helped me fall in love with music at different points in my life,” said T-Pain. “I’m releasing this covers album from the view of what I hear when I listen to each song. I can’t wait to share with the world what I’ve been working on the past several years.”

On Top of the Covers arrives four years after T-Pain wowed audiences with his non-AutoTuned vocals when he won the first season of FOX’s “The Masked Singer.” He also showed off his natural voice with a 2014 performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.

He will perform his new project live for the first time during a series of three intimate shows at The Sun Rose in West Hollywood this weekend.

Stream On Top of the Covers below.