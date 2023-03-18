Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena

John Parra/Getty Images

6ix9ine Almost Hit With Beer Can After Inciting Fans at Baseball Game

By Devin
  /  03.18.2023

6ix9ine is back at it.

The controversial rapper was in attendance as Mexico took on Puerto Rico during the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals in Miami on Friday, but not everyone was happy to see him.

At one point, the “Trollz” rapper got up from his seat and started waving the Mexican flag, prompting a Puerto Rican fan to throw a beer can in his direction, narrowly missing his head.

Other fans got up and gave him the middle finger. But he kept taunting them by waving the flag. A police officer eventually confronted him and told him to get down before he stopped.

“6ix9ine is in the building and waving a Mexico flag,” tweeted Aram Leighton, who shared footage of the incident. “A Puerto Rico fan wasn’t having it and threw a beer can right by his head.”

Mexico ended victorious with a 5-4 win.

6ix9ine is well known for his antagonizing ways. In January, he flaunted one million dollars in cash while sharing his location with his millions of Instagram followers. “On my way to New York. I got a million dollars on me and on my mother I’m by myself,” he said.

He remains a polarizing figure. Earlier this month, Joyner Lucas dropped his single “Devil’s Work Part 2” on which he blasted Tekashi for snitching on his fellow gang members, saying he deserves to be in jail.

“Go back to the day that he took the stand and confessed, right? / Tape his mouth shut so he never talk to the feds like,” raps Lucas. “Make him do his time so his ni**as gotta do less, right? / Make him learn from Bobby [Shmurda] so he can know what respect like.”

News
6ix9ine

TRENDING
News

Chlöe Bailey Breaks the Internet with 'Swarm' Sex Scene

The graphic scene with Damson Idris has social media abuzz.
By Devin
03.17.2023
News

Young Thug Resurfaces in Prison Photo, Shows Off Physical Transformation

Thug flexed his muscles during a video call with his sister.
By Devin
03.13.2023
News

Ciara Responds to 'Selective Outrage' Over Naked Oscars Party Dress

She addressed the backlash in a hilarious TikTok video.
By Devin
03.16.2023
News

Young M.A Responds After Fans Express Concern for Her Health

“We blessed,” she said after the barbershop video went viral.
By Devin
03.15.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories