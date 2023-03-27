News Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Quavo Announces Return With New Single 'Honey Bun' / 03.27.2023

Quavo is about to embark on a new era.

On Friday, the Migos rapper is set to return with his new single “Honey Bun.” Taking to Instagram, he shared a black-and-white photo of himself on set of what appears to be a music video.

“Honey•Bun 🍯 Friday!” he wrote in his caption alongside the hashtag #ForTake🚀.

Quavo has released a series of tribute tracks in the wake of Takeoff’s death including “Without You,” which he performed at the Grammys, and “Greatness,” on which he confirmed that Migos was over.

According to TMZ, “Honey Bun” won’t be a Takeoff tribute and will mark Quavo’s proper return to music.

Quavo continues to rep his late nephew, who was fatally shot outside a Houston blowing alley in November. He’s been using the hashtag #ForTake as he gears up for his next solo album, his first since 2018’s Quavo Huncho. In October, he and Takeoff released their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links.

Meanwhile, Offset is also moving forward with his solo album, which was delayed in the wake of Takeoff’s death. He recently previewed a new song featuring Icewear Vezzo and a posthumous verse from Takeoff.