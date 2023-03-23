News Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Offset Previews Posthumous Takeoff Collaboration / 03.23.2023

Offset is back in album mode.

In the wake of Takeoff’s death, the Migos rapper has returned to the studio to work on his new album, which could feature a posthumous verse from Takeoff.

Earlier this week, Offset previewed the unreleased track featuring Quality Control’s Icewear Vezzo and his late cousin.

The 57-second snippet, which was posted to Offset’s Instagram Story, finds Takeoff delivering his fiery flow before Offset comes through with his own bars.

Offset previewing music with Takeoff & Icewear Vezzo 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/tyZUOsH57D — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) March 21, 2023

A posthumous Takeoff verse recently appeared on Metro Boomin’s album Heroes & Villains on the song “Feel the Fiyaaaah!” with A$AP Rocky.

Offset’s second solo album was slated to arrive in November, but was delayed after Takeoff was killed during a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. The follow-up to his 2019 solo debut Father of 4 previously spawned tracks including the Baby Keem-produced “54321″ and “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo.

This isn’t the first music from Offset this year. In January, he dropped his one-off song “2 LIVE” with Hit-Boy.

Meanwhile, Cardi B responded to a fan who suggested that she and her husband remake Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson’s iconic “Scream” music video. “Offset YES…..Me? …..my knee already broke,” she tweeted.