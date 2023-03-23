Offset and Takeoff of Migos attend Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event

Offset Previews Posthumous Takeoff Collaboration

  03.23.2023

Offset is back in album mode.

In the wake of Takeoff’s death, the Migos rapper has returned to the studio to work on his new album, which could feature a posthumous verse from Takeoff.

Earlier this week, Offset previewed the unreleased track featuring Quality Control’s Icewear Vezzo and his late cousin.

The 57-second snippet, which was posted to Offset’s Instagram Story, finds Takeoff delivering his fiery flow before Offset comes through with his own bars.

A posthumous Takeoff verse recently appeared on Metro Boomin’s album Heroes & Villains on the song “Feel the Fiyaaaah!” with A$AP Rocky.

Offset’s second solo album was slated to arrive in November, but was delayed after Takeoff was killed during a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. The follow-up to his 2019 solo debut Father of 4 previously spawned tracks including the Baby Keem-produced “54321″ and “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo.

This isn’t the first music from Offset this year. In January, he dropped his one-off song “2 LIVE” with Hit-Boy.

Meanwhile, Cardi B responded to a fan who suggested that she and her husband remake Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson’s iconic “Scream” music video. “Offset YES…..Me? …..my knee already broke,” she tweeted.

