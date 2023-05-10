New Music Cover art for Deante’ Hitchcock’s ‘Once Upon A Time’ album Deante' Hitchcock Releases 'Once Upon A Time' Sophomore Album / 05.10.2023

Today (May 10), Deante’ Hitchcock has officially unveiled his latest album, Once Upon A Time. The conceptual body of work is centered around his relationship experiences and the birth of his son, Otto Saint Hitchcock. It boasts a solid roster of features from Dende, Big K.R.I.T., WESTSIDE BOOGIE, DRAM, The Riverdale Love Choir, David Fuller, and Shamba.

Once Upon A Time was preceded by well-received singles like “Woah!,” “Drunk AF,” “Alone,” and “U Were Right I Was Wrong,” the last of which sees the Atlanta rapper detailing the raw ups and downs of a serious partnership:

“Do you love me? Say you do and won’t put nothing else above me/ You seen my good, seen my bad, seen my ugly but even still, you ain’t never seemed to judge me/ I must be lucky, but do you need me like I need you? If you do then come and see me”

“At what was shaping up to be a turning point in my life, the world as we know it seemed to stop turning altogether. I watched our world change, and in the midst of it all, I had a son, became a father, and watched my world change as well,” said Hitchcock via press release. “His mother and I are forever in awe, and forever thankful for our angel, our Saint. The story of how we got here is no fairytale, but I’ll try my best to tell you all about it the best way I know how.”

The “Feelings” emcee closed out 2022 with his two-pack titled Callin’ All My Children. Equipped with assists from Big K.R.I.T. and WESTSIDE BOOGIE, the short bundle was a follow-up to his Valentine’s Day-themed EP, Everyday The 14th, that arrived a few months prior.

Be sure to press play on Deante’ Hitchcock’s brand new Once Upon A Time album down below.