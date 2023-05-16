New Music Cover art for Aminé and KAYTRANADA’s “Rebuke” song Aminé and KAYTRANADA "Rebuke" Negativity In Latest Single / 05.16.2023

KAYTRANADA and Aminé are ​revving up their engines to kick-start their summer takeover. ​​This Friday (May 19), the rapper and producer duo is set to unleash Kaytraminé, their highly anticipated joint album. Paired with the initial announcement was the project’s first single “4EVA” featuring Pharrell Williams, which made landfall back in April.

Last night (May 15), the pair returned with “Rebuke,” the final offering before the LP arrives in full. The song was previously teased at the end of the “4EVA” music video. “Rebuke” is equipped with a more laid-back instrumental, which serves as the perfect breezy backdrop for Aminé’s name-dropping bars:

“Anybody that you’d ever meet, I’m the type that you remember when you go to sleep/ The Kourt Kourtneys got Disick divorcee, my ordeals might owe fees, part ways like McCartney (True)/ Match made in heaven like Ja Rule and Ashanti”

The Grammy-winning producer and Portland emcee also revealed the official tracklist last Wednesday (May 10). Kaytraminé will house assists from Freddie Gibbs, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Amaarae, and Snoop Dogg across 11 tracks.

Aminé’s last body of work was 2021’s TWOPOINTFIVE, a 12-song LP that contained no guest appearances. Prior to that was Limbo in 2020, a 14-track offering with features from names like Summer Walker, Injury Reserve, slowthai, Vince Staples, Charlie Wilson, and Young Thug. Months later, he would circle back with the official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven songs and new collaborations with Toosii, Valee, Saba, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

2022’s Simple. with IDK serves as KAYTRANADA’s most recent project. He also spent the majority of last year out on the road on select dates of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” alongside Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean.

Be sure to press play on KAYTRANADA and Aminé’s brand new “Rebuke” single from this Friday’s Kaytraminé album down below.