News Dana Jacobs / Stringer via Getty Images, Steven Simione / Stringer via Getty Images, and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Doja Cat, KAYTRANADA, Mahalia, And More Announced In 2024 Parklife Festival Lineup / 01.23.2024

Doja Cat is adding another festival to her already busy schedule. Today (Jan. 23), Parklife revealed its 2024 lineup, with the “Attention” hitmaker making her debut as a U.K. festival headliner.

It’s set to take place on June 8 and 9 at Heaton Park in Manchester. Other announced acts include KAYTRANADA, Mahalia, J Hus, Nia Archives, Digga D, and others.

Early bird tickets sold out in December 2023, but the official pre-sale for registered fans opens on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. GMT, with registration closing on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. GMT. General ticket sales start on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. GMT. Check out the full lineup below.

PARKLIFE 2024 IS HERE 🚀 WIN 4 VIP WEEKEND TICKETS @ 3 mates, RT & follow us Wed 24th Jan 10AM – @ThreeUK presale live on the Three+ Rewards App

Thurs 25th Jan 10AM – Presale (Registration closes midnight Wed)

Fri 26th Jan 10AM – Gensale Register – https://t.co/48Wh6GZbLT pic.twitter.com/325H7Do7QS — Parklife 🪩 (@Parklifefest) January 23, 2024

Earlier this month, Doja was announced as a headliner for Coachella 2024 alongside Tyler, the Creator. It will take place in April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The list of performers also includes a number of artists across Hip Hop and R&B. Notably, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Coi Leray, Tyla, and Victoria Monét are expected to hit the stage.

Meanwhile, Doja is slated to begin the European leg of her “The Scarlet Tour” this summer. It’ll begin in Glasgow on June 11, followed by stops in Birmingham, London, Amsterdam, Milan, and Paris. She’s also scheduled to attend the Open’er Festival in Poland on July 5. The trek’s first leg coincided with the release of her fourth studio album and boasted opening acts like Doechii and Ice Spice.

Doja’s Scarlet landed Rap-Up’s “10 Best Rap Albums of 2023” list. It contained standout cuts such as “Paint The Town Red,” “Agora Hills,” and “WYM Freestyle,” to mention a few. Production was handled by the likes of Jay Versace, Ayo The Producer, Beat Butcha, Rhys, and Earl on the Beat.

The rapper also teased what appeared to be Scarlet 2 on Jan 14. She posted a whiteboard containing seven song names: “Acknowledge Me,” “Head High,” “Gang,” “Masc,” “Rider,” “Urrrge,” and “Hungry.”