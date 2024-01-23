Doja Cat, KAYTRANADA, and Mahalia

Dana Jacobs / Stringer via Getty Images, Steven Simione / Stringer via Getty Images, and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images

Doja Cat, KAYTRANADA, Mahalia, And More Announced In 2024 Parklife Festival Lineup

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.23.2024

Doja Cat is adding another festival to her already busy schedule. Today (Jan. 23), Parklife revealed its 2024 lineup, with the “Attention” hitmaker making her debut as a U.K. festival headliner.

It’s set to take place on June 8 and 9 at Heaton Park in Manchester. Other announced acts include KAYTRANADA, Mahalia, J Hus, Nia Archives, Digga D, and others.

Early bird tickets sold out in December 2023, but the official pre-sale for registered fans opens on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. GMT, with registration closing on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. GMT. General ticket sales start on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. GMT. Check out the full lineup below.

Earlier this month, Doja was announced as a headliner for Coachella 2024 alongside Tyler, the Creator. It will take place in April at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The list of performers also includes a number of artists across Hip Hop and R&B. Notably, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Coi Leray, Tyla, and Victoria Monét are expected to hit the stage.

Meanwhile, Doja is slated to begin the European leg of her “The Scarlet Tour” this summer. It’ll begin in Glasgow on June 11, followed by stops in Birmingham, London, Amsterdam, Milan, and Paris. She’s also scheduled to attend the Open’er Festival in Poland on July 5. The trek’s first leg coincided with the release of her fourth studio album and boasted opening acts like Doechii and Ice Spice. 

Doja’s Scarlet landed Rap-Up’s “10 Best Rap Albums of 2023” list. It contained standout cuts such as “Paint The Town Red,” “Agora Hills,” and “WYM Freestyle,” to mention a few. Production was handled by the likes of Jay Versace, Ayo The Producer, Beat Butcha, Rhys, and Earl on the Beat.

The rapper also teased what appeared to be Scarlet 2 on Jan 14. She posted a whiteboard containing seven song names: “Acknowledge Me,” “Head High,” “Gang,” “Masc,” “Rider,” “Urrrge,” and “Hungry.”

News
KAYTRANADA
Mahalia
Doja Cat
Kaytranada

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Reacts To Sitting Next To Quavo During Paris Fashion Week Show: "Not Finna Fumble My Bag"

Despite their past tension, Chris Brown and Quavo sat beside each other without issues: “Can’t ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.22.2024
Interest

11 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024: Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Rihanna & More

2024 is set to be quite the year for Hip Hop and R&B with a ...
By Malcolm Trapp
01.18.2024
News

Common Responds to Jaguar Wright's Sexual Assault Allegations

By Devin
10.29.2020
News

Fans React To Odell Beckham Jr.'s Story Of Drake's House Being Robbed

In the middle of his playoff run with the Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. recounts the ...
By Ahmad Davis
01.20.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories