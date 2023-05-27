New Music Cochise’s ‘NO ONE’S NICE TO ME’ Album Art Cochise Drops New Action-Packed 'NO ONE'S NICE TO ME' EP / 05.27.2023

Cochise has released a new seven-song EP titled NO ONE’S NICE TO ME. The Columbia Records signee’s most recent project is the latest multitrack offering from the Platinum-certified artist.

The new EP shows further progression from the Florida-based emcee. The eclectic rap phenom’s versatility stretches throughout the 18-minute tape. The project features high-level production from creators such as BNYX (Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Yeat), TM88 (Future, Lil Uzi Vert), and Akachi (DJ Khaled, Future, Lil Durk).

The tape begins with “HYDROPLANE,” an audio story filled with strings and piano keys that help Cochise test his lyrical ability. The “Hatchback” rapper flexes on the track, saying, “I’m counting out this money while I’m counting up my blessings.”

The second song starts with an interesting sample that breaks down into one of the most intricate beats on the album. “YAKUZA TIES” gives longtime Cochise fans a record that feels familiar to the songs that helped him become the star he is today. The “Tell ‘Em” rapper uses his voice as an instrument on records like “SUPER VILLAIN” and “EUROPEAN DREAM.”

Cochise has amassed almost 1 billion streams since the genesis of his career. He’s been full steam ahead since he was named part of the XXL Freshman Class in 2022. His nasal tone and jet-fueled delivery help him perfectly land his hard-hitting lyrics.

The 2022 XXL Freshman Class has been announced:

•BabyTron

•Cochise

•Saucy Santana

•Babyface Ray

•KenTheMan

•SoFaygo

•Big Scarr

•Big30

•KayCyy

•Doechii

•Kali

•Nardo Wick pic.twitter.com/B58SdexC8T — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) June 14, 2022

Ultimately, NO ONE’S NICE TO ME showcases many sides of the multifaceted bar spitter. His highly engaged fan base has grown with each rising star’s drops. The anime-inspired rapper is using his passions to bring to his art.

“I want people to put some respect on my name,” asserts Cochise about the creation behind the project. “I feel like I’ve been working harder than my peers and still not getting the same light as them; this project is for the doubters and trolls.”

Press play on the new EP, NO ONE’S NICE TO ME, via Columbia Records below!