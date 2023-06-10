News Justin Edmonds / Stringer via Getty Images Lil Wayne Doesn't Recall Details From His 'Tha Carter' Albums / 06.10.2023

Lil Wayne is famed for an abundant and dynamic music career, yet when it comes to his own catalog, details seem to blur. This year marks the 15th anniversary of his monumental album, Tha Carter III. Despite its resonance within the hip hop culture, housing chart-toppers like “A Milli,” “Lollipop,” and “Mrs. Officer,” Wayne told Rolling Stone on Friday (June 9) that it’s simply another line in his lengthy discography.

In his candid exchange with the publication, the New Orleans-born artist reflects with an air of nonchalance on his impactful album. “I’m going to be so honest with you: I don’t know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter I from Tha Carter IV. And that’s just my God’s honest truth,” he confessed.

“You could lie, you could ask me [about] such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about. So it holds no significance to me at all,” he continued. As a matter of fact, his statement resonates with his conversation with Fox Sports’ Darnell Smith two years prior, where he failed to recognize the lyrics of one of his biggest hits when recited back to him.

Adding to the startling revelation, Wayne elaborated that he could not recall specific songs when prompted, undermining the monumental significance that Tha Carter III has had on the trajectory of his career. The album’s profound success, which saw it top the Billboard 200 with over a million copies sold in the first week alone, appears to have left no tangible impression on the rapper.

However, Weezy isn’t ungrateful or oblivious to his blessings. “I work every day, bro — every single day. I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse. I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing s**t,” he shared, hinting at his superhuman work ethic that drives him to create ceaselessly.

With an astonishing discography that includes 13 studio albums, five EPs, and an impressive array of 18 mixtapes, Lil Wayne, now 40, remains a formidable force in the hip hop scene. He’s not resting on his laurels, either, with two fresh albums — Tha Carter VI and I Am Not a Human Being III — reportedly brewing.

Weezy’s unconventional approach to his craft and career and his indifference to past achievements underscore the fluid nature of his genius. He might not remember his celebrated discography in detail, but for his fans and the world, the enduring legacy of albums like Tha Carter III is an unforgettably powerful testament to Wayne’s status as a legend in the industry.