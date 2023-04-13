Lil Wayne and Drake perform at Lil Weezyana Festival

Drake Opens for Lil Wayne at Toronto Show

By Devin
  /  04.13.2023

Drake is about to embark on an arena tour, but he still found time to open up for Lil Wayne.

Weezy’s “Welcome to Tha Carter” tour stopped in Drake’s hometown of Toronto on Wednesday. But before Weezy took the stage at HISTORY, the announcer teased a surprise performance from a “local artist” from Toronto.

“Wayne wanted to do something tonight to show some love to Toronto, so tonight he’s gonna give the love back by giving a local artist a chance to come and open up for you guys,” said the emcee. “You gotta show this local artist some love. Let’s show this kid from Toronto some Toronto love.”

The crowd had no idea that the biggest rapper in the world was about to bless the stage, erupting in cheers when Drake emerged.

The 6 God ran through hits and fan favorites including “Sicko Mode,” “Rich Flex,” and “Jungle” before Weezy joined him to perform “HYFR.”

Earlier this month, Drake brought out his mentor during his co-headlining set at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in North Carolina.

Drake is gearing up for his own “It’s All a Blur” tour with 21 Savage this summer. The arena trek kicks off June 16 in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Wayne’s “Welcome to Tha Carter” tour continues to New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles through May.

