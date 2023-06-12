News Isaiah Trickey / Contributor via Getty Images DJ Drama Was Allegedly Robbed While In Toronto / 06.12.2023

DJ Drama has allegedly found himself in a troubling situation in Toronto as reported by HipHop-N-More. Over the weekend, a group of men recorded a video boasting about swiping his chain as a penalty for not checking in during a recent visit.

In a brief video posted on Saturday (June 10), three unidentified men, all similarly covering their faces in ski masks, proudly displayed what appears to be Drama’s signature iced-out Generation Now chain. Toward the end of the clip, were seen praising Drake.

The alleged robbers showing off a gold watch shared, “This is what you f**king get for not checkin’ in!” He continued, “Shout out boy Drizzy, eh. Triple G’s, you know how we rock!” He then reveals a handful of cash, further indicating their successful heist.

The events purportedly unfolded following the DJ’s performance at the well-known Century nightclub on King Street in Toronto. According to a witness present during the reported incident, his jewelry was swiped inside the club itself.

Interestingly, the vocal acknowledgment of Drizzy by the alleged robbers has raised eyebrows. After all, the longstanding tension between DJ Drama and the 6 God was said to have been resolved just this past year.

The unexpected gesture was further emphasized when Drake’s name appeared on the tracklist for Jack Harlow’s second album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. Harlow is signed to Drama’s Generation Now label, releasing his past several projects under the imprint’s joint venture with Atlantic Records. On the album’s release day, Drama took to Twitter to dispel the rumors of lingering animosity between him and the Toronto superstar.

We gotta stop this narrative lol. Me & Drake been put that to rest. Grown men shit, and beyond that Jack & Drake cultivated they own relationship. Now erybody go stream that “Churchill Downs”!! https://t.co/UftIdiQY07 — DJ DRAMA (@DJDRAMA) May 6, 2022

Drama’s tweet read, “We gotta put an end to this narrative. Drake and I buried the hatchet long ago. It’s all grown man stuff, and Jack and Drake have built their own rapport. Now, everyone, go stream ‘Churchill Downs’!!”

Notably, the recent events indicate a difficult time for DJ Drama. In addition to the alleged chain-snatching incident, he was previously chided by Meek Mill. The Philadelphia rapper referred to him as “a goofy over these h**s.” Despite this, both Drake and Drama have remained silent thus far.