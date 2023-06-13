News Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Twitter Reacts To The Weeknd's Sex Scene In "The Idol" / 06.13.2023

A recent episode of HBO’s series “The Idol” prompted a buzz online, with social media platforms lighting up over an explicit scene involving The Weeknd.

Abel Tesfaye plays Tedros, a nightclub owner and cult leader, who apparently catches the romantic attention of pop star protagonist Jocelyn, portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp. The show raised eyebrows for suggesting abusive power dynamics and promoting misogynistic themes, as uncovered by fans of the artist online. One clip in particular, in the episode titled “Double Fantasy,” has created quite a stir. It depicts the characters in a sexually charged exchange, with an increasingly undressed Jocelyn subjected to the singer’s explicit directives.

“F**kin’ stretch that tiny little p**sy,” he said as Jocelyn put her fingers in her mouth. This scene led to discomfort and criticism from viewers who found his explicit demands and graphic language unsettling. The performance sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter.

me watching the weekend makin a damn fool of himself tryna act sexy #TheIdolHBO pic.twitter.com/K3Dml8wNOY — Zaire🥱 (@Zaire29154748) June 12, 2023

I’m honestly really sad we didn’t get the original show we were supposed to that focused more on Jocelyn and less on Tedros. The first half of this episode was so much better than that last half. Let’s see how it ends #TheIdolHBO pic.twitter.com/uLydXGboGS — Luis (@CultureElixir) June 12, 2023

According to one user, “Wait [‘The Idol’] is so good when they focus on Jocelyn’s life until that corny The Weeknd came and ruined the show with the oversexualized Wattpad dialogue.” Another pointed out that they’ve: “Experienced the nastiness and shame more than ever in [their] life in just 40 minutes.”

wait the idol is so good when they focus on jocelyn's life until that corny the weeknd came and ruined the show with the oversexualized wattpad dialogue pic.twitter.com/pirFgQ0vba — ꨄ︎ (@cursedmilfs) June 12, 2023

I would like to ask the actors who filmed this show how it feels to live without a single grain of discomfort because I experienced the nastiness and shame more than ever in my life in just 40 minutes #TheIdolHBO #TheIdol pic.twitter.com/Yj820Iq4gk — marija (@holysasmaz) June 6, 2023

“The Idol” is a collaboration between The Weeknd and Sam Levinson, the creator of “Euphoria.” Plans have also been announced to release music in line with the show, which airs every Sunday.

Despite a slight drop in viewership numbers from 913,000 for the first episode to 800,000 for the second, its overall reach continues to grow. The pilot, “Pop Tarts & Rat Tales,” garnered 3.6 million views in the week after its debut, as reported by Deadline. This figure surpasses the first-week performances of Levinson’s previous work on “Euphoria” in 2019 and “The White Lotus” in 2021, which drew 3.3 million and 3 million viewers, respectively.

The episode that has sparked much debate has elevated interest in “The Idol” to new heights. The sexually explicit dialogue, combined with the artist’s acting and the raw realism of the series, has left many anxiously anticipating the series’ next direction.

While the verdict on “The Idol” remains divided, there’s no denying its impact on pop culture. It has kept the audience guessing, underscoring the power of unpredictable storytelling and compelling performances.