News Cooper Neill / Contributor via Getty Images YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Bond Set At $100,000 In Prescription Drug Fraud Case / 05.09.2024

Today (May 9), a Cache County judge set YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s bond at $100,000 in connection with a prescription drug fraud case involving multiple others.

YoungBoy was arrested on April 16 following a detailed investigation into what authorities called an “ongoing criminal enterprise.” Investigators alleged that the “Kacey Talk” hitmaker and his associates used a pharmacist’s identity to fraudulently obtain prescriptions for promethazine and codeine from multiple pharmacies across Utah.

According to court documents obtained by KUTV, “The prescription was called in by an individual claiming to be a physician in the Provo, Utah area, providing an actual, valid DEA number, NPI number, and other identification for the real physician.”

NBA YoungBoy waived his right for a preliminary hearing and his bond is set for 100,000 after a preliminary/bail hearing this morning in Logan. @KUTV2News — Emma Riley (@emmarileytv) May 9, 2024

Facing 63 counts, YoungBoy’s charges include possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, identity fraud, and attempts to procure prescription drugs illegally, among others. The Baton Rouge rapper was captured wearing an orange inmate jumpsuit during his most recent court appearance.

Also in the photo was Drew Findling, who notably served as the attorney in YFN Lucci’s racketeering case earlier this year. Additionally, The legal professional has worked with Gucci Mane, Cardi B, and Migos. YoungBoy’s arraignment is scheduled for July 1.

Since 2021, YoungBoy has been under house arrest in Utah. He struck a bond agreement related to firearms charges incurred during a 2020 music video shoot. In December 2023, Judge Shelly D. Dick modified the artist’s conditions, permitting him to leave his residence for medical appointments.

Per the legal documents, YoungBoy was “restricted to 24-hour a day lockdown at his residence except for medical appointments and court appearances or other activities specifically approved in advance by the defendant’s pretrial supervision officer.”

In February, the 24-year-old shared a slew of singles, including “Boat,” “No Time,” “Steppa,” “Closed Case,” and “We shot him in his head huh.”