Beyoncé Celebrates Juneteenth By Wearing All Black Designers During Amsterdam Concert

Headlining two monumental shows in Amsterdam, Beyoncé unveiled a myriad of spectacular outfits that set the internet abuzz. The stunning display over the weekend was part of her current “RENAISSANCE World Tour,” which has been making waves overseas since May.

On Sunday night (June 18), the global superstar took to Instagram to reveal the deeper message behind her attire, linking it to the significant occasion of Juneteenth. Celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, Juneteenth is a poignant reminder of the struggle for freedom and equality. Beyoncé saw this as the perfect occasion to champion Black fashion and design.

“In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for ‘RENAISSANCE World Tour’ tonight was created exclusively by Black designers,” she wrote on the social media platform.

However, her celebration of Black creativity wasn’t without backlash. The megastar faced criticism for failing to mention the names of the architects behind her outfits in the post. Fans expressed disappointment, eager to know the artists responsible for the striking ensembles.

“But I’m confused why you didn’t write the designers or at least tag them. Your social media manager is not doing their due diligence with this one, queen,” one user wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, jewelry couturier Lauren Harwell Godfrey also questioned, “Why aren’t they tagged?”

Beyoncé’s track record of endorsing local artists during her tour has amplified this oversight. During the British leg of the “RENAISSANCE World Tour,” she supported several U.K. designers. Her Amsterdam performances on Saturday (June 17) featured a striking outfit from local native Iris van Herpen. The Heliosphere dress, festooned with 980 shapes and a glass-organza cape, was handcrafted by 12 people from the designer’s atelier, taking a whopping 700 hours to complete.

On Instagram, Herpen wrote, “Beyoncé inspired me and my team in every stitch, every bead, and every petal along the 700-hour journey of creating her halo-shaped gown, combining innovation and craftsmanship to magnify her motions.”

Beyoncé’s dedication to showcasing underrepresented talent remains a notable highlight as she continues her journey through the “RENAISSANCE World Tour.” The tour began in Stockholm in May and has already lit up 57 stadiums across Europe.