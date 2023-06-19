Beyoncé

Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

Beyoncé Celebrates Juneteenth By Wearing All Black Designers During Amsterdam Concert

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.19.2023

Headlining two monumental shows in Amsterdam, Beyoncé unveiled a myriad of spectacular outfits that set the internet abuzz. The stunning display over the weekend was part of her current “RENAISSANCE World Tour,” which has been making waves overseas since May.

On Sunday night (June 18), the global superstar took to Instagram to reveal the deeper message behind her attire, linking it to the significant occasion of Juneteenth. Celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, Juneteenth is a poignant reminder of the struggle for freedom and equality. Beyoncé saw this as the perfect occasion to champion Black fashion and design.

“In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for ‘RENAISSANCE World Tour’ tonight was created exclusively by Black designers,” she wrote on the social media platform.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

However, her celebration of Black creativity wasn’t without backlash. The megastar faced criticism for failing to mention the names of the architects behind her outfits in the post. Fans expressed disappointment, eager to know the artists responsible for the striking ensembles.

“But I’m confused why you didn’t write the designers or at least tag them. Your social media manager is not doing their due diligence with this one, queen,” one user wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, jewelry couturier Lauren Harwell Godfrey also questioned, “Why aren’t they tagged?”

Beyoncé’s track record of endorsing local artists during her tour has amplified this oversight. During the British leg of the “RENAISSANCE World Tour,” she supported several U.K. designers. Her Amsterdam performances on Saturday (June 17) featured a striking outfit from local native Iris van Herpen. The Heliosphere dress, festooned with 980 shapes and a glass-organza cape, was handcrafted by 12 people from the designer’s atelier, taking a whopping 700 hours to complete.

On Instagram, Herpen wrote, “Beyoncé inspired me and my team in every stitch, every bead, and every petal along the 700-hour journey of creating her halo-shaped gown, combining innovation and craftsmanship to magnify her motions.”

Beyoncé’s dedication to showcasing underrepresented talent remains a notable highlight as she continues her journey through the “RENAISSANCE World Tour.” The tour began in Stockholm in May and has already lit up 57 stadiums across Europe.

News
Beyoncé

TRENDING
News

Azealia Banks Shades Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar on Instagram

Azealia Banks hits Instagram to shade Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar following the release “Attention.” ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.17.2023
News

Gunna Shows Off Weight Loss in New Photo

He resurfaced following his release from prison in December.
By Devin
04.12.2023
News

Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Unveils New Burner Instagram Account

Kendrick Lamar’s new burner Instagram account, jojoruski, has shown a more hilarious side of the ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.17.2023
News

Offset And Quavo Post Heartfelt Birthday Tributes To Takeoff

Offset and Quavo post tributes on Instagram in honor of Takeoff’s first birthday since passing.
By Ahmad Davis
06.18.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories