New Music Cover art for Saucy Santana’s “Whole Family” single Saucy Santana And Flo Milli Team Up For "Whole Family" / 06.16.2023

Unleashing a fresh audacious collaboration, Saucy Santana and Flo Milli have let loose their latest track, “Whole Family,” today (June 16). An unexpected yet enthralling team-up, the track bristles with the fiery attitude both rappers are renowned for.

Sampling the 1981 classic “Apache” from The Sugarhill Gang, “Whole Family” draws the listener into its rhythmic allure. The duo pulls no punches, calling out their adversaries’ lineage with unabashed bravado. With verses echoing the cutting refrain, “B*tch, you a h**. Yo mammy a h**, yo granny a h**. Yo whole family full of h**s,” the two make it clear they’re not in the mood to mince words.

Known for his scandalous wordplay, Santana doesn’t disappoint in his verse. Dropping a smart nod to Will Smith, he connects his lyrics with the actor’s iconic “Apache” dance, where Smith moves his hips in circles in “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.” The artist raps, “Rain on his face, then I bought him a jacket. Hands on my hips like I’m Will Smith. And if that n**ga got a big ol’ d**k (Jump on it).” His verse vibrates with daring double entendres and shameless self-expression.

Never one to shy away from asserting her lyrical abilities, Flo Milli lands her verse with an equal punch. Addressing her critics, she warns, “Still sh**tin’ on ’em, ain’t a d**n thing changed. Yo deepthroat b**ch got a whole lot to say. Heard yo’ momma get around, now yo’ daddy my bae. I don’t gotta bite b**ches, I’m cool in my lane.” The rapper’s unapologetic voice resonates with listeners, leaving no doubt she’s holding her ground.

This latest release comes as Santana continues his ascension in Hip Hop. After a 2022 brimming with collaborations with artists like Latto on “Booty” and Madonna on “MATERIAL GWORRLLLLLLLL!,” he’s showing no signs of slowing down. More recently, the artist appeared on IDK’s “Pinot Noir” with Jucee Froot.

Flo Milli is also riding a wave of success, recently being brought out by Ice Spice at HOT 97’s 2023 Summer Jam. In March, she released her highly anticipated sophomore album, You Still Here Ho?. Composed of 20 tracks, it boasted features from Monaleo, Lola Brooke, Rico Nasty, Babyface Ray, and more.