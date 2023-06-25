New Music Cover Art for “Robberies” by King Von King Von's Estate Shares "Robberies" Produced By ATL Jacob / 06.25.2023

King Von quickly made headway as one of the most exciting hip hop storytellers before his untimely passing. On Friday (June 23), his estate released a visual for “Robberies,” produced by multiplatinum super producer ATL Jacob. The new cinematic visual is another attempt to bring one of Von’s ultra-real stories to life. The new single details a movie-like experience between the O-Block rapper and his foes in the city.

During the fiery record, he raps, “I ain’t got new money, what am I gon do now?/Gotta eat to survive/I ain’t got no money, what I’m gon’ do cry?/In the streets, you would die.” His cousin and frequent collaborator, Lil Durk, introduced him to the industry. Since the start, Von had done what he could to put on for his hometown. His impact was so strong; he even had a mural in his honor following his death.

Lil Durk and OTF visit King Von mural 🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/kQwfeoqBhx — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 10, 2021

Directed by Rook, the “Robberies” video brings Von’s scathing story to life. It starts as a novel pulled off the shelf by an inmate at a correctional facility before the perspective-shifting to the main character as he begins his mission. The art direction for the video created a Von-like silhouette that created a somber moment for fans of the late street lyricist.

“Robberies” is the first new song to surface after Von’s acclaimed posthumous album What It Means To Be King, released in March 2022. The solid project features “his twin” Lil Durk and fellow Windy City rappers like Boss Top and DqFrmDaO, along with A-list street rap stars like 21 Savage, Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, and more. The exciting project notched over 59,000 album sales during its first week of release.

Stay tuned for more announcements about new music by King Von. Stream the new 4K visual for “Robberies” below!