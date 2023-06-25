New Music Prince Williams / Contributor / Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images Muni Long Tags Usher For A Steamy Remix to "Hrs & Hrs" / 06.25.2023

Muni Long has finally shared the official remix to “Hrs & Hrs” with Usher after they debuted the sultry duet at the Lovers & Friends Festival on May 6. Top music pundits like Joe Budden practically begged the Grammy Award-winning duo to share the record for purchase on all DSPs following the performance. This remix is yet another chance to keep momentum for one of the most popular R&B records of the last few years.

Today, Muni Long is now one of the top-streamed solo R&B acts in the industry. After her fair share of success on TikTok with the smooth ballad, the record has now netted over 250 million collective streams. Also, the track peaked at No. 1 on Urban & Rhythmic radio, rose to the Top 5 on Apple Music, and hit No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100. A few months ago, Long secured the highly coveted 2023 award for Best R&B Performance for “Hrs & Hrs” at the Grammys.

Muni Long and Usher perform an unreleased version of “Hrs & Hrs” at Lovers & Friends Fest. pic.twitter.com/CHwHW70HY9 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 7, 2023

Although now Muni Long is known for her impressive vocals, she was once one of music’s top songwriters. Many fans were surprised once they learned that Long happened to be the pen behind some of the most significant chart-topping records over the last year. The highly touted songstress has co-written records with A-list stars like Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Chris Brown, Ariana Grande, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

Her pen and voice have helped take her to new heights. Her “Hrs & Hrs (Remix)” featuring music icon Usher is steamy. The “Good Kisser” singer passionately sang, “Usually, it was all about me, but your love was enough for me to rearrange some things, hold you down, thick or thin, around the world and back again,” on the sexy new single.

Press play on the official remix to “Hrs & Hrs” featuring Usher via Supergiant Records today!