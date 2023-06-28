News Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images and Jesse Grant / Stringer via Getty Images Lola Brooke Gains A Co-Sign From Meek Mill / 06.28.2023

Over the last few days, hip hop has witnessed Lola Brooke’s meteoric ascent. This past week, the “Don’t Play with It” sensation delivered a sterling performance at the BET Awards and secured a coveted spot on the 2023 XXL Freshman Class cover.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Bedford-Stuyvesant native paid homage to her personal idol, Meek Mill. Reciting lines from his iconic hit “Dreams and Nightmares,” Brooke beamed with admiration for the Philadelphia-born lyricist. A clip of the interview eventually found its way to Meek, who was quick to recognize the artist’s potential.

“I been knew Lola was a star from when I first [saw] her, so I always wanted her to know I see it too! I be thinking I got powers. I can see which ones really different off rip,” the Dream Chasers label head tweeted while endorsing Brooke’s budding talent.

I been knew lola was a star from when I first seen her so I always wanted her to know I see it too! I be thinking I got powers I can see which ones really different off rip lol https://t.co/fE44jI0P86 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 27, 2023

In March, Brooke previously hinted at a potential collaboration with the rapper during her cover story with MEFeater. “Meek Mill is one of my biggest inspirations, and we might already have something in the tuck. Tell Meek we need to tap back in, actually,” she playfully nudged.

Meanwhile, a cascade of co-signs from other prominent hip hop personalities such as Lil Kim and Cardi B soon followed. Fellow New Yorker A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie enlisted the self-proclaimed 718 Princess for his 2023 “Me Vs. Myself Tour.”

The success of Lola Brooke’s Billy B-assisted single “Don’t Play With It” mirrored her personal career trajectory, evolving from a regional triumph in 2021 to a national sensation by 2023. So far, its landed spots on several Billboard lists, peaking at No. 69 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 21 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” remains a mainstay in hip hop. In October 2022, he held a 10th-anniversary concert for the single at the Wells Fargo Center in his hometown of Philadelphia. The record is RIAA-certified Platinum twice with more than 2 million units sold.