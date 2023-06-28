News Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images, and Steven Ferdman / Stringer via Getty Images Scottie Beam And Sylvia Obell Announce Deal With Issa Rae's Raedio / 06.28.2023

Emmy nominee Issa Rae has broadened her network by welcoming Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell to her audio division Raedio. The dynamic duo inked a deal to steer their very own talk show, as reported by Variety on Tuesday (June 27).

Scheduled for a July 6 debut, “The Scottie & Sylvia Show” promises an exciting exploration of cultural and trending topics. Coupled with fascinating celebrity interviews, the upcoming podcast continues the host pair’s well-documented rapport.

Recognized for their collaborative work on the “Okay, Now Listen” podcast, Beam and Obell bring their extensive media experience to the new endeavor. “I’m such a fan of their effortless, hilarious chemistry,” Rae stated. “Scottie and Sylvia are so raw and relatable; I’m grateful they chose Raedio as their podcast home.”

Well.. HERE IS OUR ANNOUNCEMENT https://t.co/tsCYuhoik5 — THIQUE (@ScottieBeam) June 27, 2023

Beam’s impressive resume includes a producer role at HOT 97 and co-hosting REVOLT’s “State of the Culture.” On the other hand, Obell made a name for herself as a reporter at BuzzFeed and Essence with her work also featured in numerous other outlets.

For Obell, aligning with Raedio felt like a natural fit because the platforn acknowledged the pair’s worth as Black creators and offers necessary resources. “To be able to do this with a Black woman-owned company feels amazing and exactly in line with our values and vision for the show,” she shared.

Furthermore, the forthcoming series will join an incredible roster of Raedio shows, including “Fruit,” “Looking For Latoya,” and “We Stay Looking.”

We’re in our self-titled era! 💜 The #ScottieAndSylviaShow premieres on July 6! Subscribe to @TheRaedio’s Youtube channel so you don’t miss it. https://t.co/1f6LoWJz3F pic.twitter.com/5NmugCJv1R — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) June 27, 2023

The latest partnership is a significant addition to the company’s commitment to diversifying its content, helmed by Raedio’s Senior Director Dzifa Yador and President Benoni Tagoe. “The Scottie & Sylvia Show” also serves as the first always-on talk show format for the station, underscoring its curated content and cultural relevance.

“Raedio is thrilled to support Scottie and Sylvia in their highly anticipated return to the mic,” Yador said. He continued, “There’s no other duo that understands Black women and creative professionals more than these two.”

Outside of Raedio, Issa Rae left her mark on the music industry with her comedy drama series “Insecure,” which debuted in 2016. The accompanying soundtrack enlisted the likes of Saweetie, Bryson Tiller, Jazmine Sullivan, and SZA, to name a few.