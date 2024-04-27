News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images, Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images and Aliah Anderson / Staff via Getty Images SZA Is Set To Star Alongside Keke Palmer In A Movie Produced By Issa Rae / 04.27.2024

SZA has been one of the most groundbreaking artists of her generation, and now she is looking to enter the acting world. Following her much-talked-about debut on Sesame Street, SZA is ready to bring her talents to the big screen.

On Friday (April 26), Deadline reported, “It looks like the recent team-up on ‘Saturday Night Live’ went very well as Keke Palmer and four-time Grammy winner SZA are set to star in an untitled buddy comedy movie from TriStar Pictures, with producer Isaa Rae producing. ‘Rap Sh!t’ director Lawrence Lamont is set to direct, with the screenplay written by his ‘Rap Sh!t’ teammate Syreeta Singleton, who served as the series’ showrunner.”

The exclusive article stated, “Palmer and SZA teamed up for ‘Saturday Night Live’ when Palmer hosted, and SZA was the musical guest. The movie marks SZA’s acting debut; the musician had been considering several projects, and the opportunity to reunite with Palmer was too good to pass up.”

After the news went live, one fan explained, “I’m sure them on ‘SNL’ got this ball rolling, can’t wait.” Another commenter wrote, “I’m crying [because] this is so perfect.” One user said, “Lots of Black excellence.”

Back in 2022, following an introduction from Palmer — who announced her pregnancy earlier in the show — the Grammy Award-winning songstress delivered her single “Shirt” for the first time. Wearing a Harley Davidson tee and baggy jeans, she performed against an animated wavy backdrop, keeping with the nautical theme on her album cover.

In addition to serving as a musical guest, SZA joined Palmer, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson in a hilarious skit about a group of single women looking for “Big Boys” this cuffing season.

In other news, It appears that SZA’s forthcoming project, LANA, will be released much later than expected.

In a now-deleted tweet on Monday, March 25, the artist wrote, “So, we’ll make this really simple. Y’all leaked three songs from the deluxe. At this point, y’all can keep the throwaways and leaks. I’ll be starting LANA from scratch. Do not ask me about it again. Thank you.”