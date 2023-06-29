News Screenshot from “Nardwuar vs. Lil Uzi Vert (2023)” video Lil Uzi Vert Runs Into Nardwuar At 2023 Summer Smash / 06.29.2023

In a video uploaded on Wednesday (June 29), Lil Uzi Vert and Nardwuar recently regained the internet’s attention with a follow-up to their previous interview. It arrived years removed their viral moment in 2018, which proved a gold mine for memes and GIFs after the rapper ran away mid-conversation.

Their latest experience took place backstage at the 2023 Summer Smash Festival. Upon seeing Nardwuar, the Philadelphia native stated, “Where have you been? I haven’t seen you in a long time,” before the two shared an embrace that Uzi noted was “making me cry.”

This time around, the pair delved into lighter topics, such as Uzi’s love for the video game Call Of Duty and the film Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. The “Money Longer” artist even extended an invite to the interviewer for dinner and a gaming session at their home.

Presenting Uzi with a vinyl copy of the film’s soundtrack, Nardwuar prompted a warm response from the musician, who expressed, “Everything about this movie is just so perfect for the time that it came out, and it’s classic and timeless.”

Nardwuar’s encounter with Uzi starkly contrasted with his attempt to interview Playboi Carti that same night. In a clip uploaded on social media, the Whole Lotta Red rapper was seen speeding off in an SUV after the Canadian journalist tried to do an impromptu conversation.

Looking back at Uzi and Nardwuar’s 2018 dialogue, the former became the meme after fleeing midway through their chat, citing the interviewer’s uncanny knowledge of their life. The conversation spiraled from discussions about ecstasy to a Rob Zombie poster the host presented.

As the depth of Nardwuar’s knowledge continued to unfold, the artist jokingly mentioned, “I’m glad I’m a good guy because if I was under investigation for something, I’d be scared right now.” The reference to DJ Guns Garcia finally tipped the scales, leading Uzi to dash away, claiming he “knew too much.”

In anticipation of their upcoming release, Uzi’s fans have another treat to look forward to on Friday (June 30). Their third studio album, Pink Tape, is scheduled to drop at midnight. According to the pre-save, it will arrive with a lineup of 26 tracks, including their hit single “Just Wanna Rock.”

The LP also comes just a few days after their prom-themed release party. Prior to that, Lil Uzi Vert performed at the 2023 BET Awards this past Sunday (June 24), where they teased an unheard snippet slated to be on the project.