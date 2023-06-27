News Screenshot from Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘The Pink Tape’ trailer video Lil Uzi Vert Announces 'The Pink Tape' Release Date / 06.27.2023

Serving as one of the most eagerly anticipated albums of the year, Lil Uzi Vert’s The Pink Tape has a confirmed release date. The Philadelphia native announced that the project will be dropping on June 30.

In a captivating trailer created by Gibson Hazard, Uzi’s announcement is no less than cinematic. The visual composition combines anime and live-action elements with the rapper at the epicenter. The storyline follows an anime rendition of the “Money Longer” musician as they embark on a quest after an antagonist strips the artist of their $24 million forehead diamond — a nod to their previously removed pink gem.

The trailer paints a vivid picture of an “Uzi-fied” Tokyo cityscape replete with a billboard advertising the artist’s world tour. Moreover, the four-minute clip later culminates into an outro that echoes traditional anime series.

Speculations about The Pink Tape‘s inception date back to 2020 when Uzi hinted at its existence via Twitter. However, the actual confirmation of the LP’s release window didn’t materialize until earlier this month. During an Instagram Live session with streamer Kai Cenat, the artist confirmed there will be 24 songs.

Since then, whispers about the rapper’s venture have turned into a resonating echo throughout the music industry with listeners eagerly awaiting its debut.

The Pink Tape will be Uzi’s first full-length project since 2020’s Pluto x Baby Pluto. After numerous delays, the artist dropped their second studio album Eternal Take and its deluxe edition in the same year. It contained a whopping 32 songs with features from 21 Savage, Chief Keef, NAV, and Syd.

Most recently, Lil Uzi Vert opened up at the 2023 BET Awards. They performed their 2022 hit single “Just Wanna Rock” alongside an unreleased song rumored to be titled “Spin Again,” which is also slated to appear on the upcoming project.