H.E.R. Tags Don Toliver, Jazmine Sullivan, & More for Lights On Festival

R&B sensation H.E.R. is all set to light up the stage again with her annual Lights On Festival, scheduled for Sept. 16 and 17. After a year’s hiatus, the festival returns to Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheater, promising two days of exceptional music, energy, and R&B vibrance.

On Tuesday, H.E.R. announced the star-studded lineup for the event on her Instagram page, including artists like PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Doechii, Dvsn, Alina Baraz, and more. Newcomers such as Ayra Starr, Ravyn Lenae, Uncle Waffles, Flo, Symba, and Leon Thomas will also grace the stage, offering a fresh blend of talent.

“I’m thrilled that the Lights On Festival will be back this year,” said H.E.R. in a press statement. “It’s the perfect way to close out the summer, celebrating with two days of phenomenal R&B. The lineup this year is remarkable, and I can’t wait to see what unfolds!”

The general sale for the festival’s tickets launched last Friday (June 30). Interested fans can secure tickets through Live Nation Urban, the festival’s partner.

Launched in 2019, the Lights On Festival has seen incredible talents like Jhené Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, and Lucky Daye in its inaugural event. After missing 2020 due to the pandemic, the festival rebounded in 2021, staging concerts in California and New York. Brooklyn’s Barclays Center witnessed electrifying performances by Maxwell, 6LACK, Bryson Tiller, Chloë Bailey, and Queen Naija.

With H.E.R. at the helm this year, the festival promises to rekindle the magic, introducing fans to new and seasoned R&B talents. So, mark your calendars and prepare to bask in the heartwarming melodies of the Lights On Festival. The Grammy Award-winning creative is known for her impeccable live show, which boasts musical direction from Platter Boyz co-founder Carrington “Buckets” Brown.

Fans can check out the detailed lineup below or visit the festival’s website for more updates.