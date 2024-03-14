Don Toliver and Kali Uchis

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images

Don Toliver And Kali Uchis Welcome Their First Child Together: "Our Beautiful, Healthy Baby Boy"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.14.2024

Today (March 14), Don Toliver and Kali Uchis announced the birth of their first child together. The couple, who welcomed a boy, shared footage on their social media accounts.

“You are everything we could have hoped for and more. Thank you, God, for our beautiful, healthy baby boy, and thank you all for the good energy along the way. May our home and your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness, and health,” Uchis captioned the video.

The reveal coincided with the release of Toliver’s “Deep in the Water” visuals. “Deep in the water, far as I can see/ Deep in the water, it’s just you and me/ Deep in the water, far as I can see/ Deep in the water, through your pregnancy,” he crooned on the chorus.

Peep the clips below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kaliuchis

Uchis shared that she and Toliver were expecting a child in January. She broke the news via her “Tu Corazón Es Mio” video and a heartfelt caption on Instagram. “Look how much Daddy loves you, little Pooks. He loves you forever,” she wrote. Another post read, “Starting our family. Don’t take too long to get here, little Pooks. Mom and Dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

Toliver confirmed he and the singer were dating in 2021. Speaking to W Magazine, the rapper stated, “We’re not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe… I already had it in my mind to go [to Medellín, Colombia] and shoot [the ‘Drugs N Hella Melodies’] video with her incorporated into it to make it a real-deal situation.”

In 2023, Toliver released Love Sick through Atlantic Records and Cactus Jack. It contained guest appearances from Travis Scott, Lil Durk, James Blake, Teezo Touchdown, Justin Bieber, Future, Brent Faiyaz, and more. His first single since the LP, “Bandit,” debuted in February of this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kaliuchis

News
Don Toliver
Kali Uchis
Don Toliver
Kali Uchis

