Don Toliver

Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images

Don Toliver Reportedly Arrested For Suspicion Of DUI, Let Go With Citation

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.10.2024

On Tuesday (April 9), Don Toliver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of DUI by the California Highway Patrol after being stopped for alleged erratic driving throughout San Fernando Valley. 

According to TMZ, authorities believed Toliver was impaired. Despite that, the Houston rapper, who purportedly wasn’t alone in the vehicle, didn’t undergo a field sobriety test but was allegedly cited and released. 

At the time of reporting, Toliver hasn’t confirmed the accuracy of said incident. However, he did post an image of Tupac Shakur on his Instagram Story with the caption, “Psycho bandit.”

Toliver recently welcomed his first child with singer Kali Uchis. She shared the news of their son’s arrival on March 14 via Instagram, accompanied by a video featuring their newborn.

“You are everything we could have hoped for and more,” Uchis wrote in the caption. “Thank you, God, for our beautiful, healthy baby boy, and thank you all for the good energy along the way. May our home and your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness, and health.” Fousheé, Halle Bailey, Snoh Aalegra, Kehlani, and Ravyn Lenae were among those to congratulate the artists.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kaliuchis

The birth of Toliver’s son notably coincided with the release of “Deep in the Water,” in which he referenced Uchis. In the track’s chorus, the rapper crooned, “Deep in the water, far as I can see/ Deep in the water, it’s just you and me/ Deep in the water, far as I can see/ Deep in the water, through your pregnancy.”

During this year’s Rolling Loud California, Toliver announced his forthcoming project, HARDSTONE PSYCHO. He confirmed the title through a short teaser clip shared on social media, which also boasted cameos from Ty Dolla Sign and Travis Scott. Additionally, the body of work is expected to house February’s “Bandit.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DON TOLIVER (@dontoliver)

Don Toliver

