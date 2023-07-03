News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Mozzy Detained For Being Present At Deadly Kansas Club Shooting / 07.03.2023

Over the weekend, Sacramento rapper Mozzy was temporarily taken into custody following a shootout at an afterparty in Wichita, Kansas. The gunfire, which erupted at City Nightz nightclub, wounded seven people and created a scene of utter chaos.

TMZ sources report the unsettling incident transpired Saturday (July 1) night within a stone’s throw from where Mozzy had graced the stage hours earlier. Raw footage from the scene revealed the ensuing chaos as multiple shots rang out inside the hotspot. It also showed blood across the pavement outside the building’s entrance.

“We’re going to carry out a thorough investigation to ascertain how firearms got into the club and the individuals responsible for bringing them,” stated Wichita Police Department Chief Joe Sullivan at a press conference on Sunday (July 2) morning.

The event comes less than two months after Mozzy was released from prison following an early discharge in his federal gun case. The 36-year-old rapper had served a 10-month sentence and was fined $55,000 after turning himself in to federal authorities in 2022.

The legal repercussions originated from a traffic stop incident in Culver City, California, in January 2022. Upon searching Mozzy’s car, police officers found a Glock 26 with 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a small amount of marijuana. It ultimately led to his arrest and subsequent release after posting $35,000 bail.

Despite the legal setbacks, the CMG artist has been consistent with his musical output. His most recent full-length release Kollect Kall dropped back in April. The seven-song project draws inspiration from his prison stint and features guest appearances from YFN Lucci and Baby Money.

It serves as a follow-up to his 2022 album Survivor’s Guilt, which successfully made its way to No. 40 on the Billboard 200 chart. Prior to that, the rapper featured on Eminem’s “Last One Standing” alongside Polo G on the Venom soundtrack.