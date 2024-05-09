News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Defends Teacher Allowing Students To Unbraid His Hair In Viral Video / 05.09.2024

Earlier this week, a science teacher by the name of Marquise White went viral on social media after sharing a video of his students unbraiding his hair. The post was met with some backlash, particularly from those who labeled the interaction as “inappropriate” and questioned the professional boundaries in school environments.

Today (May 9), Cardi B voiced her opinion on the matter. Reflecting on her role as Kulture Kiari Cephus‘ mother, the rapper expressed discomfort with the idea of her child being involved in similar activities. However, she opposed the calls for White’s dismissal.

“Since I have a daughter, I wouldn’t want to see my daughter be around no men, period. Your perspective in everything, when it comes to girls, changes when you have an actual daughter,” Cardi said on Instagram Live. She added, “I don’t think he should get fired because, you know what, we’re lacking teachers right now.”

“You can tell that the girls really like their teacher, so that means their classmates like their teacher. When you like your teacher, it makes you want to pay attention more in class and it makes you want to do better in class,” the musician continued. “He probably has a good relationship with his students.”

White also issued a response to the backlash: “I hate that y’all are dragging me down because of what other [motherf**kers] have done. I’m not sick in the head. I actually love these kids as if they were my own. I would never do anything that would harm [them]. They are also respectful of boundaries, and [in] the rare case one ever tries to overstep, it is my duty to correct the behavior and not feed into it. I’m a man of morals and ethics.”

On the music side, Cardi shared singles like “Enough (Miami)” and “Like What (Freestyle)” earlier this year. She announced that new music will be dropping soon during a Twitter Spaces session on Tuesday (May 7).