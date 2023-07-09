News Unique Nicole / Contributor via Getty Images / Lester Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images / Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images The Game Walks Back His Comments About Dr. Dre & Kanye West / 07.09.2023

The Game is notorious for his willingness to speak his mind. Last year, the Compton-bred rapper went viral for his lengthy interview with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. on REVOLT TV’s “Drink Champs.” Last week (June 30), the “Dreams” emcee finally addressed his eyebrow-raising comments on Dr. Dre’s impact on his career. He told Amazon Music’s “Bars and Nuggets“ podcast host that he was under the influence during the infamous interview.

While addressing the statement, The Game mentioned, “So basically I was hollering at N.O.R.E. and them a little inebriated,” he explained in the interview. “And I said some things that I meant. I’m not gon’ take it back. I ain’t no sucker. But having Dre do anything for your project, anything in your career, touch any part of anything you’re doing in life is such a blessing that I shall not ever s**t on that again.”

Fans were surprised when The Game stated, “Kanye did more for me in two weeks than Dr. Dre did for me my whole career.” At the time of the statement, the former G-Unit member was promoting a single with him and West titled “Eazy.” The slow-tempo record was The Game’s highest charting single in over 10 years.

The California bar spitter continued to say, “When I was talking on there, I was speaking in terms of what Ye was doing right at that moment, which was life-changing for me in that moment last year. And then I based it on Dre’s lack thereof because I took the business part personal, and I should have left it business. But Dre is Dre, bro. We all know what Dr. Dre do.”

Dr. Dre was responsible for overseeing the creation of The Game’s debut album, The Documentary. Therefore, the link between the two California stars will remain forever. Check out the full “Bars and Nuggets” interview via Amazon Music below.