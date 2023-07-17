News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Tee Grizzley And Sada Baby Squash Beef Thanks To Skilla Baby / 07.17.2023

With the help of fellow Detroit rapper Skilla Baby, Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby have seemingly buried the hatchet after years of back and forth.

On Saturday (July 15), Skilla expressed his delight on Instagram by posting a carousel of images featuring the once-estranged duo engaged in a friendly discussion. Other photos showed the three Motor City lyricists posing together, signaling a ceasefire in their longstanding feud. His caption playfully read, “I don’t know why these two random n**gas keep jumping in my pictures.”

The reconciliatory tone of the pictures echoed throughout their respective social media platforms as both Grizzley and Sada reshared the images on their profiles. The “First Day Out” musician captioned his repost, “It’s bigger than us #Detroit.” Elsewhere, Sada added, “Amends and amen.”

Former collaborators and other artists approved of the news, with figures like Boldy James, Hit-Boy, and Bfb Da Packman sharing their support in the comments.

Rumors of their animosity first surfaced in 2018, with the cause remaining vague. Grizzley’s aunt and former manager of both musicians, the late Jobina “JB” Brown, was unable to mend fences before her untimely passing the following year.

As recently as March, Sada maintained his distance from Grizzley during an interview with “The HipHop Lab.” He stated, “I still don’t f**k with Tee. I ain’t beefin’ with him or none of that.” Sada Baby continued, “We can just coexist and not be around each other. I don’t wish no harm on Tee, none of that type of s**t. It’s just me and buddy not cool.”

Notably, the last time that Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby collaborated was on Big Sean’s “Friday Night Cypher” in 2020. The track also featured other Detroit artists like Kash Doll, Royce da 5’9″, 42 Dugg, Eminem, and Cash Kidd.