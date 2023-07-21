New Music Cover art for Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd’s “K-POP” single Travis Scott, The Weeknd, And Bad Bunny Join Forces For "K-POP" / 07.21.2023

Today (July 21), Travis Scott unleashed his latest release, “K-POP,” featuring hitmakers Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. The powerhouse collaboration, which the Houston artist teased earlier this week on social media, came on the heels of a curious sighting of Bad Bunny carrying a briefcase bearing the word “Utopia” — the title of Scott’s highly anticipated fourth studio album.

Not long after the sighting, Bunny himself confirmed the collaboration with the “goosebumps” hitmaker in an interview with Rolling Stone. While keeping the details under wraps, he shared, “We worked on that a while back — and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute.”

Though “K-POP” marks the first time that Scott and Bunny have joined forces, it’s not the former’s inaugural rendezvous with The Weeknd. The duo has a track record of chart-topping hits, including the standout cut “Pray 4 Love” from Scott’s 2015 album Rodeo and “Power Is Power” in 2019 alongside SZA, who is also rumored to make an appearance on Utopia.

In Scott’s verse, he rapped, “All around the trap, it hit. All around the map, you trip. Take it like nine out of 10. Think they gon’ find that again. Think I gotta bond out again

Behind the tint, I sin, I vent. Can’t forget about that place we went.” Elsewhere, Bunny delivered his contributions to the record in Spanish.

Listen to “K-POP” below.

Reacting to the release announcement on Twitter, one user wrote, “Every Mexican girl ages 15-29 in Texas losing their minds over that Travis Scott announcement. Sending it to their boyfriends like, ‘N**ga, look!'”

Upon its debut, one person wrote, “I’m predicting now that when Travis Scott drops Utopia, everyone will switch up on him and start hating. Seen it happen time and time again.” Another stated, “‘K-POP’ [is] the most obvious stream grab song I’ve heard in a while. Travis Scott is so f**king shameless for this s**t.”

The musician’s long-awaited album Utopia is rumored to drop on July 28. The project is to be celebrated with a live concert at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt, dispelling earlier rumors of a cancellation due to unissued permits by Egyptian officials. Live Nation also dismissed the speculation with a reassuring tweet. “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt,” they confirmed.

Coming five years after his last LP, Astroworld, the upcoming project promises to be a milestone in the rapper’s career.