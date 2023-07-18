News Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott's Pyramids Of Giza Concert License Reportedly Gets Revoked / 07.18.2023

Travis Scott’s highly anticipated debut of his Utopia LP was set for a grand unveiling at the historic Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on July 28. However, the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions has attempted to pull the plug on the concert.

In a statement, the regulatory body for issuing permits for musical events cited that Scott’s music is inconsistent with Egyptian values and traditions. “Since the General Syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country, it is keen on its stability and security, and refuses to tamper with societal values, and Egyptian and Arab customs and traditions,” the body clarified.

It continued, “Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis’ concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”

The reference to “strange rituals” appeared to allude to the tragic crowd surge at Scott’s Astroworld Festival in 2021. The incident triggered a wave of conspiracy theories on social media, where TikTok users insinuated that the catastrophe was part of a “satanic ritual.”

Dr. Mohamed Abdullah, the representative for the Syndicate, stated that the decision to cancel the show came after considering public opinion and circulating news on social media. He said, “Regarding the concert scheduled to be held on [July 28] at the Pyramids area in Giza by American rapper Travis Scott, the Musicians Syndicate, as the entity responsible for issuing licenses for music and singing concerts in Egypt, in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture represented by the Censorship Authority for Artistic Works and the Ministry of Labor, emphasizes the necessity of considering security aspects and obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities as a top priority when organizing concerts. This is to ensure the safety and protection of the audience.”

“We have welcomed various art forms in recent months, but we remain vigilant to protect the customs and traditions inherited by the Egyptian people,” Abdullah stated.

According to HYPEBEAST, Travis Scott’s team denied that the concert was called off. However, no official statement has been released at the time of reporting.

The planned event’s reported cancellation might disappoint many, especially considering the Pyramids of Giza have frequently hosted gigs by illustrious acts. In October 2022, Russ became the first solo rapper to perform there. He shared a clip on Twitter of concertgoers singing along to his track “Losing Control.”