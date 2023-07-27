News Alex Bierens de Haan / Stringer via Getty Images LeBron James Speaks Out After Bronny's Cardiac Arrest / 07.27.2023

On Tuesday (July 25), it was reported that Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California (USC), where he is slated to commence his freshman year.

His sudden health incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. on Monday (July 24) at the USC basketball facility. Bronny reportedly lost consciousness momentarily during the incident. The team’s medical staff promptly administered initial treatment, and a 911 call was placed at 9:26 a.m. The player was immediately rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

“Yesterday, while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” stated a spokesperson for the James family on Tuesday. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update [the] media when there is more information.”

Today (July 27), LeBron James broke his silence on his son’s health catastrophe.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron tweeted. “We feel you, and I’m so grateful. Everyone [is] doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

ESPN‘s college basketball rating placed Bronny in the top 20 as a four-star recruit in its most recent rankings. The 18-year-old promising basketball player participated in the coveted McDonald’s All-American game earlier this year in March.

With Bronny’s cardiac arrest casting a shadow over his future in USC basketball, it’s currently anticipated that further medical evaluations will be undertaken to ascertain any potential health risks. The root cause of his health scare remains unknown. However, numerous reports and LeBron himself suggested that Bronny is making progress in his recovery journey.