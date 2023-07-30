News Debra L Rothenberg / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Chance The Rapper's D4L Tweet / 07.30.2023

Hip hop’s 50th-anniversary celebrations have been a big deal this whole year. Various organizations have created shows to celebrate the young genre’s half-century mark. Chance The Rapper randomly addressed the noticeable absence of “Laffy Taffy” creators, D4L, at these events. The Chicago native took to the Twitterverse on Saturday (July 29), expressing his dismay about the group’s missing presence at the milestone event lineup.

“Just recognizing that D4L hasn’t graced a single hip hop 50 event yet. This is odd,” he tweeted. The observation drew attention to the legendary Atlanta-based snap rap foursome: Fabo, Mook-B, Stoney, and the late Shawty Lo.

Fans echoed the sentiment in agreement, with one tweeting, “Honestly, yes.” Another chimed in, praising the musical prowess of the group: “Those album beats were INSANE.”

Contrarily, one user refuted Chance’s observation, claiming that D4L has indeed been present at several ATL events. “They’ve attended a few… Just weren’t looking closely. Atlanta’s been hosting them at their events,” the tweet read.

Aside from his Twitter observations, Chance has been engrossed in perfecting his upcoming album, Star Line Gallery. The “Cocoa Butter Kisses” rapper has been teasing that his new music might be his best creation yet.

“I promise I have the best upcoming album of all those with an upcoming album,” tweeted the artist last weekend (July 22), building anticipation for the new release. “Merched” in this context is a slang term from Chicago, meaning “promised.”

This bold claim sparks interest, given the lukewarm reception to his previous album. However, Chance assured fans about the new project’s progress during an early June check-in on Audacy. He expressed, “It’s one of my projects I’m most proud of in terms of writing and artistic vision.”

Star Line Gallery shares its title with the festival Chance and Vic Mensa hosted in Ghana’s Independence Square, also known as Black Star Square, in early January 2023. Amid the hype and the anticipation, fans are undoubtedly eager for Chance’s new direction and await his upcoming album.

