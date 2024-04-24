News NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Chance The Rapper Teases New Mixtape With "Buried Alive" Snippet / 04.24.2024

Chance the Rapper has a new project on the way. On Tuesday (April 23) night, he teased a new track titled “Buried Alive” to heighten anticipation for the full-length release.

“The boy who lived got tied up for marryin’/ Tryna ride off into the sunset with nary goodbye/ Shot him off his high horse, ate his American pie/ Called out his arrogant lies, tossed him in a hole,” Chance rapped in the song snippet. “The middle of nowhere you never could find/ Where’s his money now? Whеre his wife at?/ Wherе his manager? Where his hype at?”

The aforementioned lyrics seemed to be a reference to his recent split from Kirsten Corley. The pair, who share daughters Kensli and Marli, announced their decision to divorce earlier this month via a joint statement shared on Instagram.

“We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you,” they wrote. Although they didn’t cite a reason for their separation, several fans speculated that a viral clip of Chance dancing with another woman at 2023’s Carnival in Jamaica possibly contributed to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper)

Meanwhile, Chance’s “Wherе his manager?” line in “Buried Alive” could be a nod to how he and longtime manager Pat Corcoran parted ways several years ago. In 2020, the Nice Work founder accused the rapper of ignoring his professional advice and blamed him for the underwhelming success of 2019’s The Big Day. He sued the “No Problem” hitmaker for a whopping $3 million.

The following year, Chance countersued Corcoran for allegedly damaging his reputation by demanding kickbacks. “[Corcoran] chose to file a groundless and insulting lawsuit that ignores his own improper self-dealing and incompetence,” the musician’s attorney said.

“Buried Alive” may appear on the Chicago native’s forthcoming project. Chance changed his Instagram bio to say, “Working on my mixtape; it’s called STAR LINE.” So far, a release date has not been announced. However, artists like Vic Mensa, T-Pain, and Lil Wayne made a cameo in a vlog he uploaded on Sunday (April 21).