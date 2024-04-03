Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images

Chance The Rapper And Kirsten Corley Announce Divorce, Social Media Reacts

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.03.2024

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley have announced their decision to divorce after five years of marriage. The couple shared a joint statement on their Instagram Stories today (April 3), revealing they underwent a period of separation before the final decree.

“We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” the post read. “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”

Chance and Corley have a long history together. The pair reportedly met when the “Cocoa Butter Kisses” artist was just 9 years old. They began dating in 2013 and married in March 2019 at Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, CA. Their relationship also inspired The Big Day.

Reacting to the news online, social media had varied reactions. Some users shared excitement about the possibility of new music, while others attempted to pinpoint the reason for Chance and Corley’s divorce.

“Chance the Rapper went to Jamaica for [a] carnival, and his marriage never recovered,” stated one person. Another said, “Damn, Chance the Rapper and his wife split up right before [this year’s] Jamaica Carnival. That boy ’bout to have the time of his life.”

Most of the internet appeared to be referring to Chance’s 30th birthday party in Jamaica in April 2023, where he was seen dancing with another woman. Corley seemingly responded to the viral clip by sharing a quote from Maya Angelou’s “Letter to My Daughter.”

“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it,” the highlighted text on her Instagram Story read. “They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really. They get older.”

News
Chance the Rapper

TRENDING
News

50 Cent Replaces Chris Brown As Scheduled Headliner For 2024 Dreamville Festival

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Muni Long will also be replaced by Hunxho at this year’s ...
By Malcolm Trapp
04.01.2024
News

Rod Wave Arrested In Florida For Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon

Fans are calling for Rod Wave’s immediate release following his arrest this morning (April 3).
By Malcolm Trapp
04.03.2024
News

Drake Seemingly Pokes Fun At Joe Budden Following Recent Podcast Comments

Social media speculated that Drake was taking jabs at Joe Budden after he posted a ...
By Malcolm Trapp
03.31.2024
News

PARTYNEXTDOOR Shares NSFW Cover For 'PARTYNEXTDOOR (P4),' Fans React

PARTYNEXTDOOR’s ‘P4’ cover, which depicts a nude woman on all fours, sparked some wild reactions ...
By Malcolm Trapp
04.02.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories