Chance The Rapper And Kirsten Corley Announce Divorce, Social Media Reacts / 04.03.2024

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley have announced their decision to divorce after five years of marriage. The couple shared a joint statement on their Instagram Stories today (April 3), revealing they underwent a period of separation before the final decree.

“We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” the post read. “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”

Chance and Corley have a long history together. The pair reportedly met when the “Cocoa Butter Kisses” artist was just 9 years old. They began dating in 2013 and married in March 2019 at Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Beach, CA. Their relationship also inspired The Big Day.

Reacting to the news online, social media had varied reactions. Some users shared excitement about the possibility of new music, while others attempted to pinpoint the reason for Chance and Corley’s divorce.

“Chance the Rapper went to Jamaica for [a] carnival, and his marriage never recovered,” stated one person. Another said, “Damn, Chance the Rapper and his wife split up right before [this year’s] Jamaica Carnival. That boy ’bout to have the time of his life.”

Chance the Rapper went to Jamaica for carnival and his marriage never recovered. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) April 3, 2024

chance the rapper put his career on the line for his marriage, put a whole album out professing his love for wifey & ppl hated it, now they’re getting a divorce, I blame us — prod.3irty4 (@Balltillwefall) April 3, 2024

Chance the Rapper back to being single!!! The next album going to bang, he winning a Grammy of that thing — Ray J Hat. (@Play_267) April 3, 2024

Chance the rapper getting a divorce???? One lil wine with a slap ass??? Steups women love to overreact boy — Dappa👊🏾🌟 (@stardappa) April 3, 2024

damn Chance The Rapper and his wife split up right before Jamaica carnival, that boy bout to have the time of his life 😭 — 🌴 (@RICKYVIICE) April 3, 2024

Chance the Rapper announced him and his wife are getting a divorce & I already knew people would've commented it's because of how he acted when he came to the Caribbean for Carnival. And yeh.. I was right.🥲

On another note *I* find it sad that divorce is so so common in this era — cherisse moe (@cherissemoett) April 3, 2024

The incoming Chance the Rapper “I hate my wife” album might save his career — BOBBY MCMANN PIPED YOUR WIFE (@WillyMagic88) April 3, 2024

Most of the internet appeared to be referring to Chance’s 30th birthday party in Jamaica in April 2023, where he was seen dancing with another woman. Corley seemingly responded to the viral clip by sharing a quote from Maya Angelou’s “Letter to My Daughter.”

“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it,” the highlighted text on her Instagram Story read. “They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really. They get older.”