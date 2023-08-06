News Photo: Claudio Lavenia / Contributor via Getty Images Pop Smoke's Killing Is Being Connected To Dead Body Found In Barrel / 08.06.2023

Today (Aug. 6), TMZ reported that Pop Smoke’s killing is connected to a dead body found in a barrel that washed up onto shore on July 31. The barrel housed the naked body of Javonnta Murphy, the brother of Jaquan Murphy. Jaquan is one of five people who were arrested following the killing of the late New York City emcee. Jaquan was initially charged with attempted murder before being cleared for the “Dior” rapper’s killing.

At this time, Jaquan is awaiting a trial date for an unrelated killing in Los Angeles County. TMZ claims that law enforcement sources have told them that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s investigators are searching for details that could connect Javonnta’s killing with Pop’s death. Although many possibilities will be investigated, this is a theory that the team is allegedly working through.

On May 12, the Los Angeles Times reported that in juvenile court, an 18-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of the famed NYC-bred rapper admitted to killing him. The confessed killer was only 15 at the time of the robbery turned killing. He was admitted to a juvenile court petition charging him with first-degree murder in the 2020 death of Pop Smoke, also known as Bashar Jackson. The defendant also admitted to the robbery and allegations that he intentionally discharged his weapon during the home invasion.