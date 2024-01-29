News Victoria Sirakova / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Chrisean Rock Says She And Blueface Are "Going To Give It Another Try" After Getting Face Tattoo Of The Rapper / 01.29.2024

On Sunday (Jan. 28), Chrisean Rock shared a new large tattoo of Blueface’s face on her cheek.

She made the announcement via a collaborative post with the Los Angeles rapper on Instagram. The viral clip arrived weeks after Blueface was taken into custody for violating the terms of his probation from a club bouncer attack in 2021.

“It’s not fake, so I don’t know why y’all keep saying that… Me and Blue, we’re going to give it another try. We realized [we’re] not our happiest with anybody else. All that s**t he was doing was fakin’ for some money, and then me, I was just trying. It just never worked out,” Rock shared on an Instagram Live later that evening.

She continued, “I got a new tat because we’re making up, f**k you. Ain’t no other b**ch going to tat him on the face like this, and if you are, b**ch, congratulations. I gave you an idea. I’m a trendsetter.”

Check out Rock’s social media post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DaBigBabyChrisean (@chrisean)

Rock initially honored Blueface with a tattoo of his name in 2021, followed by a full-face ink on her neck. In the interim, the “Thotiana” artist missed out on the “Crazy In Love” reality star giving birth to their son and got engaged with Jaidyn Alexis. She contemplated laser removal but opted for a cover-up in December 2023.

Despite Blueface’s incarceration, their relationship continues to make headlines. Rock recently announced she was going to live at the musician’s California residence, which was met with mixed reactions. In an Instagram clip uploaded last Thursday (Jan. 25), Rock wrote, “Moving back with my baby daddy.”

However, Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, voiced opposition to Rock’s decision on social media. “She [better] not be mad when he [comes] home and [asks] her to leave because she already [knows] he don’t f**k with her in real life,” she wrote underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s repost.