SZA

Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images

SZA Shares A Vulnerable Reflection Following Her Concert

By Ahmad Davis
  /  04.28.2024

SZA is known for being one of the more transparent artists of her generation. Late Saturday (April 27) night, she reshared a video of her signing autographs for almost an hour after her show ended.

In the post, she shared, “I try to imagine if this were my last time on stage ever. My last show. My last time seeing y’alls’ faces. What would that feel like? What would I wish I had done? What energy would I regret not giving? Love you.”

She followed the post, saying, “My team has no plan for this every night, and they try their hardest to make sure whatever direction I’m going that I’m backed up. Dancers passing wrist bands. Security passing t-shirts. Band members securing fans. It’s a GROUP EFFORT AND I LOVE MY TEAM. THANK YOU.”

In a separate tweet, she claimed, “Realizing every moment is gone the second it happens, it’s really intense. I don’t remember all the time, but when I do, like every second is really OVER and will NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN. How is everyone relaxing through that?

Her manager and esteemed music executive Punch responded saying, “It’s the journey. It’s what it took to get to that moment.” One fan explained, “A dream team if I’ve ever seen it.” Someone else claimed, “I’m sorry proud to have watched the growth during this journey. Solana you are an unstoppable force. God bless you and your team.”

While SZA is seemingly prepping for a new album release, leaks have been impeding the progress. Recently, in a now-deleted tweet on March 25, the artist wrote, “So, we’ll make this really simple. Y’all leaked three songs from the deluxe. At this point, y’all can keep the throwaways and leaks. I’ll be starting LANA from scratch. Do not ask me about it again. Thank you.”

Luckily, SZA revealed that she won’t be leaving fans without music altogether. “I’ll round up the leaks y’all already got, and [you all] can have those. Seems like a fair deal. ENJOY,” the artist added.

