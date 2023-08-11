News Jerod Harris / Stringer via Getty Images Tory Lanez Drops "Free Tory" Merchandise After Being Sentenced / 08.11.2023

Amid a tumultuous week, Tory Lanez dropped a new line of merchandise earlier today (Aug. 11). The musician’s conviction and 10-year prison sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion evidently haven’t deterred him from moving forward with business ventures.

Just three days after being handed the sentence, Lanez’s team announced the release of hoodies and T-shirts that read, “Free Tory.” Elsewhere, one of the tees had the following inscription: “No weapon formed against me shall prosper.” Starting at $29, the merch is available on the rapper’s official website.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never, never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence, and I always will,” Lanez shared in a statement posted to his Instagram yesterday (Aug. 10).

He continued, “In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

In the wake of the sentencing, reactions within the music industry have been mixed. Lanez’s supporters, including longtime friend and collaborator Mario, recently spoke out in his favor.

In a letter obtained by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, the “Let Me Love You” artist stated, “One of the things I love about Tory the most is how deeply he cares about his family… Growing up without a father, I admired that he was fortunate enough to grow up with his. Those conversations revealed how much of a standup person Tory is.”

Iggy Azalea is another musician that faced backlash. In a three-page statement, she told Judge David Herriford, “I deeply appreciate the person he is and have never witnessed him [lose] his temper or raise his voice at a woman. He’s always been incredibly respectful of me, and I refuse to believe that he would do anything in malice, especially to a woman.”