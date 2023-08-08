News Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images and Jason Kempin / Staff via Getty Images Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting / 08.08.2023

Today (Aug. 8), Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. It concluded a contentious three-year journey that saw the case unfold across social media and in court.

The incident dates back to July 12, 2020, following a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s mansion. According to reports, an argument erupted in a Black SUV carrying Thee Stallion, Kelsey Harris, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson), and his security. After the Texas rapper exited the vehicle in the Hollywood Hills, the Canadian artist reportedly fired a gun and wounded her feet with bullet fragments.

Tory spoke for several minutes. He said he still cares about Megan. He called her "someone I still care for dearly to this day" regardless of what she may think of him.

He said "the victim's my friend." He talked about bonding with her over the loss of their mothers. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 8, 2023

Prosecutors initially sought a 13-year prison sentence for Lanez. They previously condemned his purported post-shooting “misinformation campaign,” which aimed to damage Thee Stallion’s reputation. On the flip side, the “Jerry Sprunger” musician’s defense solicited probation and residential drug treatment earlier this month. They cited his battle with alcoholism tied to childhood trauma.

Notably, Lanez maintained his innocence throughout, with his father even suggesting Thee Stallion’s Roc Nation management sought to frame him. The latter has consistently rebuffed Lanez’s claims, including the idea of a romantic relationship between the two. In a heartfelt testimony, she conveyed her initial reluctance to come forward due to fear and embarrassment.

In December 2022, the jury found Lanez guilty on three counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm.

The rapper was initially intended to be sentenced on Jan. 2. However, the date was pushed back to Feb. 28 due to a change in his legal representation. The pronouncement was delayed once more after Lanez sought a motion for a new trial.

In an interview with ELLE, Megan Thee Stallion shared, “I view myself as a survivor because I have truly survived the unimaginable. Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”