Mike WiLL Made-It Tags Lil Uzi Vert & J. Cole For "Blood Moon"

Yesterday (Aug. 18), Mike WiLL Made-It and Lil Uzi Vert came together to release “Blood Moon.” Co-produced by J. Cole, the track is expected to be featured on Mike WiLL’s upcoming album, Michael.

The song served as the first major release from the Atlanta superproducer since 2020’s “What That Speed Bout!?” and marked a promising return to the forefront of the music scene.

“Blood Moon” was first teased on Instagram by Mike WiLL on Wednesday (Aug. 16). The beatmaker dropped a short video that included a cameo from Cole, who took part in co-producing the new song. While many regard the “No Role Modelz” emcee as one of the best rappers in the game, he lent his skills behind the boards for the new track.

me & Cole @ my studio 1 day in ATL cookn up (made a COUPLE bangers) , then I went to LA that weekend ran into Vert @ the same hotel I was staying @ we linked that night @ the studio listened to shxt , choppd it , & also made a couple bangers #bloodmoon being one.. 😎 #3aDay pic.twitter.com/iln19H34kJ — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) August 18, 2023

“Blood Moon” is filled with rich, energetic flows, introducing Uzi’s distinctive style, toying with a new flow over an intense beat. Uzi raps about a girl who perceives them as “Godzilla” and delivers lines such as, “I was locked up, cigarette, no coughing/ Free all my n**gas out the can, sardine.”

Mike WiLL has been strategically building up anticipation for his return in recent months. Fans have seen him posting Instagram photos of him in the studio with top artists like Future, Pharrell, and Rae Sremmurd. Additionally, he’s been vocal on X about his commitment to creating timeless music, stating: “I been stopped aiming to go gold, platinum, diamond, or to win a Grammy … it became strictly about the song being a classic.”

Lil Uzi Vert’s involvement always brings excitement, given their active year and teasing of a new Young Thug-influenced project, Barter 16. Uzi’s relentless pursuit of creativity seems to align with their aspiration for the new project, a follow-up to the Pink Tape LP, which was already met with mixed reviews in the industry.

In the studio, J. Cole’s behind-the-scenes influence on “Blood Moon” was noticeable as he played a crucial role in shaping the sample at the song’s core. Cole’s involvement adds a layer of soul and innovation to the composition, enhancing its overall appeal.

“Blood Moon” is not just another track; it’s a statement from Mike WiLL about his intention to transcend traditional musical boundaries. It sets the stage for his upcoming album, his first full-length solo release since 2017’s Ransom 2. The collaboration with Uzi and J. Cole amplifies his vision for creating music that endures.

