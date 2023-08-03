News John Lamparski / Stringer via Getty Images and Albert L. Ortega / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Admits Nicki Minaj Questioned Them About 'Pink Tape' Title / 08.03.2023

For GQ’s latest cover story published today (Aug. 3), Lil Uzi Vert recently revealed that they received a surprising phone call from Nicki Minaj regarding the title of their recent album, Pink Tape.

The publication spoke to the rapper about topics like fashion, rehabilitation, and their latest chart-topping LP. Uzi also shared the behind-the-scenes story of how their collaboration with Minaj, “Endless Fashion,” was a last-minute addition.

The musician confessed, “Nicki hit me up like, ‘How you going to drop an album called Pink Tape, and you know pink is my thing?’” Realizing the validity of her point, the artist continued, “I was like, ‘Oh, no. You right. I’m going to send this over right now.’ And I sent it to her right there.”

.@LILUZIVERT says the collaboration with @NICKIMINAJ is their favorite on their latest album: “Nicki hit me up like, ‘How you going to drop a album called Pink Tape and you know pink is my thing?’” https://t.co/PTtntt7cDr pic.twitter.com/Vjr44js2BQ — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) August 3, 2023

A nod to Minaj’s aesthetic, pink has not only been a prominent theme in her fashion choices but has also been featured in the titles of three of the artist’s four albums. Furthermore, the acclaimed rapper recently announced her next project is set to drop on Nov. 17. It will carry the legacy of her debut studio LP forward with the title Pink Friday 2.

Addressing criticism earlier this year about references to Satan in their music, Uzi also compared all religions to cults during their conversation with GQ. “But any type of religion is some type of a cult,” the Philadelphia native explained. They added, “Being Christian is a cult. You all meet at a place to pray and worship.”

Pink Tape soared to the top of the Billboard 200 last month. Marking their third No. 1 project, the 26-song body of work secured its place with 167,000 units, including 154,000 SEA entries. Notably, it broke the longest dry spell of No. 1 hip hop releases since 1993. The LP also contained featured artists like Don Toliver and Travis Scott.