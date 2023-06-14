News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Ronald Martinez / Staff via Getty Images Polo G Calls Dillon Brooks "Lame" While Freestyling Over Ja Rule's "New York" / 06.14.2023

In a recent freestyle, Polo G took an unexpected swipe at former Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. Hosted by Justin Credible of Power 106 on Tuesday (June 13), the “Justin Credible’s Freestyles” series saw the rapper display his lyrical prowess over the instrumental to Ja Rule‘s 2004 smash hit “New York.”

Without hesitation, Polo aired his opinion on Brooks, branding the NBA player as “lame.” He rapped, “All I hang with is crooks, and they play with the chopper. If he a lame like Dillon Brooks, I’ll take him straight off the roster,” a line that drew chuckles from Credible. Elsewhere in the clip, he dropped references to Osama bin Laden, “The Brady Bunch,” and Brad Pitt.

The Chicago rapper’s latest dig finds its context in recent sports news. The basketball player was the center of a storm when the Grizzlies declared they wouldn’t retain him for the upcoming season “under any circumstances,” per a report by The Athletic. This announcement trailed the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, four games to two.

After the Memphis secured a victory in game two, tying the series at 1-1, Brooks provoked controversy by labelling LeBron James “old” and “tired,” and asserting the acclaimed player would have to work to earn his respect. “I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40 [points],” he stated in a brief conversation with Tim MacMahon.

Despite his comments, the 27-year-old forward’s performance didn’t match his confidence. James led the Lakers to triumph over the Grizzlies, and Brooks only managed a 31 percent shooting from the field, averaging a mere 10 points per game.

In March, Polo G teamed up with Marshmello and Southside for “Grown Man.” The collaboration garnered over 4.5 million views on YouTube in the months following its release. Prior to that, the rapper also enlisted Future for “No Time Wasted,” which is speculated to appear on his next full-length project later this year.