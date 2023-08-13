News Photo:Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Durk Responds To Claims Of An Active Shooter At His Hometown Show / 08.13.2023

Last night (Aug. 12), TMZ reported that the Chicago Police Department is investigating an active shooter claim during Lil Durk‘s concert at The United Center in collaboration with WGCI-FM. Multiple videos have surfaced showing concert patrons running to the nearest exit quickly.

No injuries have been reported, but the police are still investigating the matter after receiving numerous calls about a possible active shooter. While some fans were in the comments questioning why people would attend a street rapper’s show in Chicago, others were there to state that it was all a misunderstanding.

Early this morning (Aug. 13), the “Pelle Coat” emcee took to Instagram to set the record straight. He exclaimed in his new Instagram Story, “Don’t believe the hype. We are bigger than that. Thank you, Chicago; till the next time. And who all stole the merchandise? Tag me so I can repost y’all crazy a**.”

Durk has been doing a lot to push to end violence in the Windy City. Artists like Chance The Rapper, G Herbo, and Polo G have all been putting together efforts to give young people in the city the resources they need. Recently, the decorated drill rapper-turned-chart-topper hosted a prayer at a mosque in the town. He has been transparent about his journey as a Muslim in the entertainment industry.

During the observation of Eid Mubarak, Lil Durk shared a post of him during a prayer with the caption, “I do better and better every day. I just keep ’em wondering — stay focused.” Lil Durk will host his second show in his hometown tonight (Aug. 13).

Last week (Aug. 5), Lil Durk hinted that the deluxe version of his 2023 album Almost Healed will be released sometime this month.