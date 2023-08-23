News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Asian Doll Claims OnlyFans Paid Her $500,000 To Join The Platform / 08.23.2023

OnlyFans has proven to be a valuable platform for artists across various genres, and the latest rapper to join was Asian Doll. The 26-year-old musician made her grand entrance on the site on Monday (Aug. 22).

“[At] 7:30 p.m., I have a HUGE surprise for the world. Tune in,” she teased on Twitter. Hours later, the Dallas native shared a photo of herself in green lingerie. She captioned the post, “I might be his only fan.”

Her addition to OnlyFans has ignited conversations and reactions across social media. One Twitter user questioned the “Nunnadet S**t” rapper’s financial stability, implying that she might have turned to the platform out of desperation.

However, Asian swiftly countered the assumption. She responded, “OnlyFans gave me $500,000 just to sign up. Not to mention, I’m literally signed to a billionaire. Stop watching my pockets. They so full [I don’t] even gotta do shows no more. That was the goal.” However, the tweet has been deleted since then.

7:30pm I have a HUGE surprise for the world 🌎 tune in ‼️ — ASIAN DA BRAT (@AsianDaBrattt) August 21, 2023

I might be his Only Fan 💦https://t.co/GW4MUX7KLm pic.twitter.com/gUb05STSZy — ASIAN DA BRAT (@AsianDaBrattt) August 22, 2023

Tyga, Bhad Bhabie, Cardi B, Rubi Rose, Swae Lee, Blac Chyna, and Blueface are among other rappers and celebrities who previously hopped on the OnlyFans wave.

Music-wise, Asian Doll dropped her most recent LP, Let’s Do a Drill 2, in February. The 12-song project included guest appearances from TaTa and Kyle Richh. Meanwhile, standout cuts consisted of tracks like “Going 4 Nun,” “Pop N Lock,” and “Throw Them Bands.”

She also found herself in the mix earlier this week after King Von’s murder charges against Lul Tim were dropped. The 2020 shooting incident reportedly left three people dead and others injured, including the Chicago rapper. On Monday (Aug. 21), Asian posted a response to the news, “Because the police said Tim ain’t kill him, the police did.”

In the broader landscape of celebrities and content-sharing platforms, Saweetie announced that she would be joining Fansly, an OnlyFans competitor. “Chanel me… Off the top shelf, please! [And by the way]… Subscribe to my page on fansly.com/saweetie for my spicy side. Exclusive content, music, BTS, and more,” the West Coast artist shared on Instagram.