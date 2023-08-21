News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images King Von Murder Charges Against Lul Tim Dropped / 08.21.2023

Over the weekend, Lul Tim found himself in the clear of felony murder charges related to the November 2020 shooting of King Von.

On Sunday (Aug. 20), news surfaced that the indictment against Tim was dropped. The rapper’s attorney, Noah Pines, confirmed the dismissal in a statement given to XXL. He explained, “The case against Mr. Leeks was dismissed prior to ever being indicted.”

The incident initially began on the night of Nov. 6, 2020 when a violent dispute between two groups erupted outside Atlanta’s Monaco Hookah Lounge. The altercation quickly escalated into a shootout involving Von, Tim, and Quando Rondo. It reportedly left three people dead and others injured.

Tim was arrested the following day and arraigned with felony murder. He later obtained a $100,000 bond in March 2021. However, legal troubles didn’t stop for him as he was arrested again in October 2022 on unrelated drug charges.

Von’s former girlfriend, Asian Doll, responded to the news in a since-deleted tweet. Today (Aug. 21), she wrote, “Because the police said Tim ain’t kill him, the police did.”

On the heels of the announcement, Tim wasted no time capitalizing on the new wave of attention. The rapper released a song titled “Left A Stain.” In the accompanying video, he openly referenced the murder case and was shown getting his house arrest ankle monitor removed.

He rapped, “I told ’em about my good news. I’m about to beat this case.” Elsewhere in the song, the Georgia native spat, “My lawyer just beat the charge, it wasn’t hard, they know my name. Spent 20 up on my dog, forever scarred; we left a stain.”

On the other hand, Von’s posthumous album, What It Means To Be King, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It sold 59,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.