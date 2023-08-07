Saweetie

Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images

Saweetie Shares Photos From Jake Paul Fight, Launches Fansly Account

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.07.2023

During Saturday (Aug. 5) night’s event, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul exchanged blows in the boxing ring.  However, Saweetie unexpectedly turned heads and became one of the show’s most-talked-about celebrities. 

Dressed to impress, the rapper arrived at the venue in a white fur coat and a pink Chanel bag. One of the fight’s commentators stated, “Gentleman, I’m telling you. I might leave commentary if she keeps doing this. What are we doing? What are we saying? My eyes have got to be firmly locked on this matchup game.”

Sharing the dazzling look with her fans on Instagram, the “Tap In” artist gave them a glimpse of both her pre-fight ensemble and in-ring attire. She paired her photos with a shoutout to Chanel and an invitation to her exclusive content on Fansly. 

The photo dump was captioned, “Chanel me… Off the top shelf, please! [And by the way]… Subscribe to my page on fansly.com/saweetie for my spicy side. Exclusive content, music, BTS, and more.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @saweetie

Meanwhile, the fight itself was filled with twists and turns. Paul’s surprising win over Diaz became one of the biggest moments of the weekend. The former walked out with Lil Durk, who announced the deluxe edition of his latest album, Almost Healed.

Beyond her public appearances, Saweetie recently shared two new songs, “SHOT O’ CLOCK” and “BIRTHDAY” last week. The latter arrived in collaboration with YG and Tyga. She’s set to embark on her “Str8 To The Klub Tour” with the pair later this year.

Tickets went on sale last month. The 14-stop run will begin with a performance in Sacramento on Sept. 21 and will conclude on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles. Moreover, the West Coast trio will also make stops at other major cities like San Francisco, Las Vegas, Tucson, and Vancouver, among other locations.

News
Jake Paul
Saweetie

TRENDING
News

Sukihana Reacts To Clip of Lil Meech Seemingly Ignoring Summer Walker Onstage

Sukihana and Saucy Santana took to Instagram to respond to a video of Lil Meech ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.05.2023
News

Social Media Reacts To Ciara And Chris Brown Uniting On "How We Roll"

Ciara and Chris Brown dropped their first collaboration in over a decade, and fans couldn’t ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.04.2023
News

Pop Smoke's Killing Is Being Connected To Dead Body Found In Barrel

A dead body washed ashore in Malibu is reportedly connected to the killing of famed ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.06.2023
News

Lil Meech Reacts To Viral Video Of Him Entering A Woman's Home

Lil Meech reacts to being caught on a Ring camera entering another woman’s home amid ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.01.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories