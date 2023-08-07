News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Saweetie Shares Photos From Jake Paul Fight, Launches Fansly Account / 08.07.2023

During Saturday (Aug. 5) night’s event, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul exchanged blows in the boxing ring. However, Saweetie unexpectedly turned heads and became one of the show’s most-talked-about celebrities.

Dressed to impress, the rapper arrived at the venue in a white fur coat and a pink Chanel bag. One of the fight’s commentators stated, “Gentleman, I’m telling you. I might leave commentary if she keeps doing this. What are we doing? What are we saying? My eyes have got to be firmly locked on this matchup game.”

Sharing the dazzling look with her fans on Instagram, the “Tap In” artist gave them a glimpse of both her pre-fight ensemble and in-ring attire. She paired her photos with a shoutout to Chanel and an invitation to her exclusive content on Fansly.

The photo dump was captioned, “Chanel me… Off the top shelf, please! [And by the way]… Subscribe to my page on fansly.com/saweetie for my spicy side. Exclusive content, music, BTS, and more.”

Meanwhile, the fight itself was filled with twists and turns. Paul’s surprising win over Diaz became one of the biggest moments of the weekend. The former walked out with Lil Durk, who announced the deluxe edition of his latest album, Almost Healed.

Beyond her public appearances, Saweetie recently shared two new songs, “SHOT O’ CLOCK” and “BIRTHDAY” last week. The latter arrived in collaboration with YG and Tyga. She’s set to embark on her “Str8 To The Klub Tour” with the pair later this year.

Tickets went on sale last month. The 14-stop run will begin with a performance in Sacramento on Sept. 21 and will conclude on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles. Moreover, the West Coast trio will also make stops at other major cities like San Francisco, Las Vegas, Tucson, and Vancouver, among other locations.